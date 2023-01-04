BCCI To Take Care Of Rishabh Pant’s Further Treatment, Jay Shah To Keep Close Eye: Report

A Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) official has informed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will take care of Rishabh Pant’s further treatment. Earlier on Wednesday, PTI reported that Pant will be transferred to Mumbai for further diagnosis and treatment of his ligament injuries on the knee and ankle. Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, a DDCA official has now revealed that India’s cricket governing body will now take care of the treatment.

As per ANI, the DDCA official said, “Pant’s further treatment will be taken care of by BCCI now. Jay Shah himself will keep a close eye on his treatment. If needed, the board will send him to the United Kingdom”. Pant was involved in a horrifying car accident on December 30 while near Roorkee. He sustained cuts on his forehead, and severe bruises on his back, alongside injuries in his knee and ankle.

BCCI-empanelled renowned sports orthopaedic will supervise Pant's treatment

"Rishabh is being shifted to Mumbai for diagnosis and treatment of his ligament injuries and to decide upon the further course of action. He is expected to be under the supervision of BCCI-empanelled renowned sports orthopaedic Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala. If there is advice for surgery, a call will be taken if it will happen in the UK or USA," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

PTI’s report also stated, “it is understood that any sports-related injury diagnosis and prognosis for a centrally-contracted cricketer will be done by BCCI's list of doctors and the rehabilitation and recuperation will be managed by the Sports and Medical Science team at NCA led by Dr. Nitin Patel.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar revealed on Tuesday that the police are noting details about the passerby who helped Rishabh after the accident. Earlier on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the government will honour Haryana Roadways bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet Nain, who saved the star cricketer.

“The driver and operator risked their lives to save the life of Rishabh Pant. The cricketer’s car rolled a couple of time in front of their eyes (after hitting a divider and going up in flames on the Delhi-Dehradun highway). The Haryana Roadways’ staff proved their mettle as they tackled the emergency situation,” the Chief Minister added.

(With inputs from PTI)