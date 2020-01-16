BCCI Top Brass Clued In On Dhoni's Central Contract Exclusion; Pro-rata Still Possible

Hours after inflicting a "shocker" by "denying" former India captain MS Dhoni Central Players Contract, the BCCI has hinted that he can still be given the contract on a pro rata basis if he is picked and plays for Team India in upcoming series this season.

Dhoni can still get Central Contract

"The decision (to drop Dhoni's name) has been taken by the BCCI top brass including president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah strictly on the basis of Board's rules and regulation. The BCCI could not have given the Central Contract to MS (Dhoni) as he did not play a single match (international or domestic) since ICC World Cup 2019 semi final in July. For every player rules in BCCI's Central Contract is same and clear. But Dhoni can still be given Central Contract if he makes himself available or decides to play in the upcoming ODI or T20 series. He can be given contract on Pro Rata basis," a top BCCI official told Republic TV on Thursday.

Sources close to Dhoni also made it clear that he is not at all upset at not being considered for the Contract and will not react or challenge it. "He is still keen on playing and has started practicing in Ranchi. In fact he has practiced with the Ranji team today as well with Jharkhand team. Dhoni is not retiring anytime soon."

Republic TV has also confirmed that Dhoni is eyeing to make a comeback into the Indian team later this month during the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand and is likely to make himself available for selection.

