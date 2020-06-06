BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhamal Confirms Board Has Not Undertaken Pay Cuts Or Layoffs Yet

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only brought the entire cricket season to a standstill but also financially affected cricket boards worldwide. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also been facing the effects of the halt in sporting activities, but despite this, they are yet to take a decision on pay cuts.

The storm brewed by the COVID-19 pandemic also affected the Indian Premier League (IPL) with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly deciding to postponed the tournament. The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and 2019 runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on board's decision against pay cut

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, while speaking to The New Indian Express, said that the board has taken cost-cutting measures but there have been no pay cuts or layoffs. He stated that BCCI has started the process of cost control after the elected office bearers took charge last October. He further said that there have been no pay cuts or layoffs as of now, but the board has cut costs on other fronts like travel, hospitality, etc.

BCCI to face loss if IPL is cancelled

Talking about how the cancellation of IPL will affect the finances of the board, Dhumal said that the BCCI might be forced to think of something else if the IPL is not held this year. It was earlier reported that if the IPL 2020 does not take place, the BCCI would lose close to ₹4,000 crore ($530 million) if not more. He also said that the BCCI will assess the situation before taking a fresh call.

Virat Kohli reveals possible IPL dates

While BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is yet to clear air about the future of the IPL, recent reports suggest that that the board is currently looking at all options to save IPL 2020. According to former India player Atul Wassan, who, while talking to Sportskeeda, revealed that Indian captain Virat Kohli told him that IPL 2020 will mostly be played in Dubai this year around September.

If the ICC World T20 is not postponed and if IPL 2020 is conducted in September, then it would seemingly be the perfect preparation campaign for players before the T20 World Cup. Many high-profile overseas cricketers, along with Indian stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul were all slated to represent their respective franchises.

(IMAGE: TEAM INDIA / INSTAGRAM)