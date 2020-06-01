Sourav Ganguly Claims Cricket Will Return To Normalcy Only Post COVID-19 Vaccine's Release

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly believes the cricketing calendar will be back to normal once a vaccine for coronavirus is released. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an abrupt halt of the cricket across the globe, with major tournaments like the ICC T20 World Cup and IPL 2020 put on hold. However, Sourav Ganguly claims that the situation will be back to normal after 6-7 months when consumer confidence will increase due to global markets selling a vaccine that can help fight COVID-19.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly talks about the future of cricket, T20 World Cup

In a live session with the Unacademy app, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has claimed that the coronavirus pandemic came as a 'sheer shock' to the entire world. Sourav Ganguly added that cricket will be back to normal and life will resume normalcy by the start of 2021, when the shock of COVID-19 dies down. He added that the BCCI and the ICC will be hell-bent on bringing the sport back to normal and suggested there might be some changes in schedule.

Sourav Ganguly added that once the vaccine is found, the coronavirus will be treated as a disease like jaundice but with a cure. The former India captain added that there will different tests and medical examinations for players when tournaments like IPL and the T20 World Cup resume, but believes it won't come in the way of taking the game of cricket forward.

Sourav Ganguly reveals he became cricketer by 'accident'; recalls debut century at Lords

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly reveals that he became a cricketer by accident and had a preference for football during his younger days. The former India skipper reveals that his father, a former member of the Cricket Association of Bengal, enrolled him in a cricket academy. Ganguly reveals that he was mischievous and used the opportunity to go to practice as an opportunity to stay away from his 'disciplined' family. The former Bengal cricketer reveals that he batted left-handed to adjust to his brother's kit, as he did not have a kit of his own and came into the spotlight after scoring a hundred in an age-group match at Eden Gardens.

Picking a favourite moment of his career, Sourav Ganguly revealed that his debut century at Lords surpassed his debut hundred in the Duleep trophy and his Ranji Trophy final debut.

