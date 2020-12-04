BCCI Wishes Ajit Agarkar On 2007 T20 World Cup Alumnus' 43rd Birthday

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar represented his country at the international level between the years 1998 and 2007. He played three ODI World Cups from 1999 till 2007 but tasted title glory in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 at South Africa, i.e. in his fourth overall World Cup appearance. During his playing days, the veteran pacer bowled India to a landmark Test win in Australia and to his date, he continues to hold a couple of significant milestones with the bat as well.

Ajit Agarkar turned 43 on Friday, December 4. To commemorate the occasion of 43rd Agarkar birthday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their social media accounts to wish the decorated cricketer.

ICC celebrates Ajit Agarkar birthday

☝️ Fastest 🇮🇳 player to 50 ODI wickets

💥 Fastest ODI fifty for India

🏏 One of only three Indians to score 1000 runs and take 200 wickets in men's ODIs

💯 A Test ton at Lord's in 2002



Happy birthday to @imAagarkar 🎂 pic.twitter.com/GsXGIdQaW1 — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2020

Ajit Agarkar birthday: BCCI extends wishes for cricketer-turned-commentator

To celebrate Ajit Agarkar birthday, the BCCI took to their social media accounts to celebrate the occasion. They extended their wishes for the 2007 T20 World Cup alumnus, who was a lethal exponent of seam bowling for India during his playing days.

349 international wickets 👍

2007 World T20-winner 🏆

Fastest Indian (Men's) to 50 ODI wickets 👌

Fastest Indian (Men's) to score an ODI fifty 💪



Here's wishing @imAagarkar a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FODno9Zs9P — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

A look into Ajit Agarkar stats in international cricket

The Ajit Agarkar stats across international formats make for an impressive read. He represented the national side in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is. In the process, the right-arm pacer bagged 58 wickets in Tests, and additional 288 in ODIs and 3 in T20Is for an overall international tally of 349 wickets.

With a bat in hand, Ajit Agarkar also holds the record of scoring the fastest half-century by any Indian batsmen in ODI cricket. He achieved the same during a 50-overs match against Zimbabwe in 2000 as he reached his fifty off just his 21st delivery. He has also registered a Test century at the iconic Lord’s venue in London, England, where even the great Sachin Tendulkar never managed to breach the three-figure mark in Tests.

A summary of Ajit Agarkar career

Ajit Agarkar was an influential figure for India in their 2003 Adelaide Test win over Australia. He claimed figures of 6-41 in Australia’s second innings as Rahul Dravid capped-off a successful run-chase for the visitors on Day 5. Agarkar later played several matches at the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa, which the ‘Men in Blue’ won despite their lack of T20 experience at the time.

He announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2013. The Mumbai-based cricketer has since taken up commentary roles for the broadcasting channels.

Ajit Agarkar’s match-winning against Australia Down Under, watch video

