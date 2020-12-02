Shubman Gill Compared To Kohli By Netizens When Duo Batted Together For India In 3rd ODI

The Indian team made several changes to their side for the India vs Australia 3rd ODI. Having lost the first two fixtures, it was imperative for Virat Kohli and co. to take the field with a revamped approach. Shubman Gill replaced Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order and had the challenging task of providing the side with a flying start. The 21-year-old made a significant impact with the bat and was also appreciated by fans for the same.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Fans draw a comparison between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

After losing Shikhar Dhawan early in the innings, the onus was on young Shubman Gill to steady the ship along with skipper Virat Kohli. The two batsmen batted exceedingly well and orchestrated a stunning 56-run partnership to give the side an upper-hand in the duel. Shubham Gill's promising knock of 33 came to an after he was trapped in front against left-arm spinner Ashton Agar.

Virat Kohli went on to score his 60th ODI half-century, and his partnership with Shubman Gill set an ideal platform for the middle-order. Cricket fans lauded Gill for his noteworthy contribution in the match. Some Netizens were also of the opinion that the youngster's batting approach was very similar to Kohli's. Here is how social media reacted to Shubman Gill's impressive outing -

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill - the Pull Shots of the morning. pic.twitter.com/d0F6bzNU6u — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 2, 2020

I believe that sachin went india got kohli and when kohli Will retire India and the world cricket Will get another plater named shubman Gill!!! what a player, pure class he is probably near To virat but virat is absolute legend — Aditi Bisht/RCB/❣ (@JustAditithing) December 2, 2020

Carbon copy of Virat Kohli.

Just he needs to learn From Kohli to convert 30s into hundreds.

Too young but will be a Star in Future for sure — Aditya Pandey (@Tweet_by_Aditya) December 2, 2020

FINALLY HE GOT TO PLAY HIS 3RD ODI FOR INDIA. 33 RUNS INCLUDING 3 FOURS AND 1 SIX. COULDN'T SCORE A 50 BUT THIS IS JUST THE START. Shubman Gill is here to stay. Definitely the next big thing. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tvNCQSiPQX — Team RiAnsh 💕 (@kashish_k25) December 2, 2020

Great to see All time ODI great - Virat Kohli and his successor Shubman Gill batting together. Lots of similarities , would love to see Gill in Test XI too.#AUSvIND — Saurav Vashishth (@vashishth_07) December 2, 2020

With each single it feels like Virat Kohli is passing on the baton to Shubman Gill. I know it's quite far but the process has started. Takes me back to 18th August 2008 when a young Delhi boy made his debut and Dhoni did a fist bump with him for the first time❤️💯 #AUSvIND — Kanav Bali🏏 (@BaliKanav) December 2, 2020

Virat Kohli 22000 runs:

The prolific batsman became the fastest batsman in the sport's history to amass 22000 runs in international cricket. It took 462 innings for the India captain to achieve the milestone. Whereas, Sachin Tendulkar, who previously held the record, had crossed the landmark in 493 innings. Kohli, who is the fastest to cross 8000,9000,10000 and 11000 runs in ODI cricket, also became the quickest to cross the 12000-run mark during India vs Australia 3rd ODI.

India vs Australia live:

The hosts won the three-match ODI series comprehensively riding on their stellar performance in the first two fixtures. India emerged victory in the final contest of the series will give them the much-needed confidence for the upcoming T20Is and Test matches. The three-match T20I series will commence from December 4, whereas the first Test is scheduled to be played from December 17. India vs Australia live matches are available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX).

