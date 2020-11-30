Steve Smith Joins Himself In Scoring 5th Fastest ODI Ton Against India Yet Again: Watch

Former Australian captain Steve Smith has been in sensational form in the ongoing three-match ODI series against India. After smashing a match-winning century off just 62 balls in the first ODI, Smith replicated his heroics in India vs Australia 2nd ODI by scoring another scintillating ton which incidentally came off 62 balls as well.

Steve Smith achieves major feat for second time in two games

In doing so, Smith joined himself in scoring 5th fastest ODI hundred against India after achieving the feat in the first ODI. The 31-year old had played a whirlwind knock of 105 off just 66 balls in the first ODI which included 11 fours and four sixes. He followed it up by another blistering 104 off 64 balls with fourteen fours and two sixes in the second ODI on Sunday. Smith was named the 'Player of the Match' for the second consecutive game.

Here are highlights of Steve Smith's ton in India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Smith also scored the third fastest century for Australia once again. The list of fastest ODI hundreds by Australians is topped by Glenn Maxwell who holds the record for the fastest Australian hundred through his 51-ball onslaught against Sri Lanka during the 2015 Cricket World Cup. James Faulkner comes a close second with a 57-ball ton against India in Mohali in 2013.

Meanwhile, with his second consecutive ton against India, the Steve Smith centuries count in ODIs has reached 11. Steve Smith vs India has been a different entity altogether and his numbers are a testament to his prowess against the Men in Blue. The record of Smith vs India in ODIs includes the 1116 runs he has scored in 20 matches at a stunning average of 65.65 with five centuries and as many fifties.

The 31-year old will want to carry his form in India vs Australia 3rd ODI which is set to be played in Canberra on Wednesday, December 2. The live action of India vs Australia 3rd ODI will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). While the hosts will play to secure a clean sweep, the visitors will look to save their pride by avoiding a whitewash.

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM

