BCCI Wishes Ashok Dinda Luck For Future Endeavors As He Bids Adieu To All Forms Of Cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday wished Ashok Dinda luck for all the future endeavors after the pacer took retirement from all forms of the game on Tuesday evening.

'We wish him all the best for the future': BCCI

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the national cricket board wished the veteran pacer luck for his future after he decided to call a day on his cricketing career.

As @dindaashoke retires from all forms of cricket, we wish him all the best for the future 🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/HMBNo6LCAb — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2021

'Playing for India is everybody's aim': Ashok Dinda

Bengal pacer Ashoke Dinda has decided to call it a day on his cricketing career. An official announcement regarding the same came on Tuesday as Dinda held a press conference to inform that he is bidding adieu to the game. The right-arm speedster had represented India at the highest level in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is where he managed to register 12 and 17 scalps respectively.

"Playing for India is everybody's aim, I played for Bengal that's why I got the chance to represent India. I thank the BCCI for giving me an opportunity to play for India. Senior players like Deep Das Gupta, Rohan Gavaskar guided me when I played for Bengal. I got the support every time I picked a wicket," Dinda said in a press conference.

The 36-year-old who made his ODI debut in May 2010, thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly saying that the former India captain always supported him.

"I would like to say special thanks to Sourav Ganguly, I remember in 2005-06, Sourav Ganguly picked me in the 16-member team, I debuted against Maharashtra. I am forever in the debt to Dada, he always supported me. I have decided to call time on my career here in Bengal," he said.

"I started at the age of 21. I thank the CAB for always supporting me, the board has given me the freedom to express myself," Dinda added.

Ashok Dinda's IPL career

Dinda played in the cash-rich league for a decade where he represented five teams (Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors, and Rising Pune Supergiant), Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore). The Bengal pacer, who put in impressive performances in the initial years of the cricketing extravaganza, failed to produce the same in the later years.

Ashok Dinda's IPL career stats are decent enough, to say the least. In 78 matches, Dinda has bagged 69 wickets at an economy rate of 8.20 and an average of 30.0.

(With ANI Inputs)

