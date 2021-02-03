Rohan Gavaskar Pays Epic Tribute To Retiring Ashoke Dinda By Mentioning 'Incredible' Stat

Former Indian pacer and Bengal's leading wicket-taker Ashoke Dinda announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, thus bringing an end to what was a highly successful career at the domestic level. Dinda held a press conference to inform that he is bidding adieu to the game. The right-arm speedster had represented India at the highest level in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is where he managed to register 12 and 17 scalps respectively.

Ashoke Dinda retirement: Rohan Gavaskar pays tribute to pacer by sharing unique stat

Dinda made his debut for Bengal in 2005 and went on to play for them till 2019 before shifting base to Goa. Ashoke Dinda career stats in the domestic circuit are nothing short of spectacular. The Bengal-based cricketer is the state's leading wicket-taker in first-class cricket with 339 scalps to his name in 90 matches.

Overall, the Dinda career stats include 722 wickets that he has picked across first-class, List A and T20 career. Dinda was the spearhead of Bengal's bowling attack for several years and was also instrumental in the immense success they had over the years.

The Dinda retirement news garnered a lot of reactions from cricket fans who congratulated the cricketer for a fantastic career. Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar also paid tribute to Dinda in a unique way. Gavaskar took to Twitter and shared an incredible stat to indicate how impactful Dinda has been at the domestic level.

Dinda has been Bengal's leading wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy eight times in the last nine years. From the year 2010-11 to the year 2018-19, Dinda has been Bengal's leading wicket-taker except for the year 2012-13 when it was Mohammed Shami who led the charts.

Ashoke Dinda IPL career

Dinda played in the cash-rich league for a decade where he represented five teams (Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors and Rising Pune Supergiant), Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore). Dinda was known for unique action, speed and the ability to generate great bounce from the surface. The Dinda bowling speed on an average was 130 kmph. However, there were occasions when the Dinda bowling speed was also clocked in the late 130s.

Notably, the Bengal pacer, who put in impressive performances in the initial years of the cricketing extravaganza, failed to produce the same in the later years. The Ashoke Dinda IPL career stats are decent enough, to say the least. In 78 matches, Dinda has bagged 69 wickets at an economy rate of 8.20 and an average of 30.0.

SOURCE: ROHAN GAVASKAR TWITTER/ IPLT20.COM

