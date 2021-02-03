Ashoke Dinda Thanks Sourav Ganguly On Retirement, Lauded By Fans For All His Contributions

Bengal pacer Ashoke Dinda has decided to call it a day on his cricketing career. An official announcement regarding the same came on Tuesday as Dinda held a press conference to inform that he is bidding adieu to the game. The right-arm speedster had represented India at the highest level in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is where he managed to register 12 and 17 scalps respectively.

Fans laud Ashoke Dinda on successful career, calls cricketer 'domestic legend'

Ashoke Dinda announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in a press conference. Dinda said, "Playing for India is everybody's aim, I played for Bengal that's why I got the chance to represent India. I thank the BCCI for giving me an opportunity to play for India. Senior players like Deep Dasgupta and Rohan Gavaskar guided me when I played for Bengal. I got the support every time I picked up a wicket."

"I would like to say special thanks to Sourav Ganguly, I remember in 2005-06, Sourav Ganguly picked me in the 16-member team, I debuted against Maharashtra. I am forever in the debt to Dada, he always supported me. I have decided to call time on my career here in Bengal," he said. "I started at the age of 21. I thank the CAB for always supporting me, the board has given me the freedom to express myself," Dinda added.

Dinda is Bengal's leading pacers in first-class cricket. The 36-year-old, who made his debut for Bengal in 2005 and went on to play for them till 2019, is the state's leading wicket-taker in first-class cricket with 339 scalps to his name in 90 matches. Overall, Dinda has 722 wickets in his domestic career and the bowler retires has one of the veterans in Indian domestic circuit. Dinda recently featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 for Goa where he bagged five wickets in three games.

As soon as the Dinda retirement news was out, fans took to Twitter and lauded the pacer. Several reactions poured in as fans congratulated the Bengal based cricketer for a fantastic career. Here's how fans reacted to the Dinda retirement news.

Ashok Dinda retires from all forms of cricket - one of the legends in Indian domestic cricket - 420 wickets in first-class cricket. Thank you, Dinda. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 2, 2021

Wish you a Happy retirement life Ashok Dinda. An Indian domestic legend. Good luck sir. — Kaushik 🏏 (@_CricKaushik_) February 2, 2021

If you will see his First class stats he took 420wks in 116 matches. That's Ashok Dinda for you.



He also won a game for India vs Pak 2nd t20i saved the series



He was the leading wicket taker in ranji trophy 2018 for Bengal.

+ pic.twitter.com/l9plxvXjjY — Partho Das (@Partho_das007) February 2, 2021

People made Ashok Dinda a failed bowler especially Dinda acedemy.



Life of a bowler is not easy they have to go through a lot of injuries. So respect each and every bowler and enjoy the game.

And happy retirement Dinda sir

Fin pic.twitter.com/lNm8Jz2m6n — Partho Das (@Partho_das007) February 2, 2021

Congrats on a great career in domestic , @dindaashoke sir You’ve been an absolute legend for your state #bcci #ashokdinda — T.K.Akash (@akash2tk) February 2, 2021

Ashoke Dinda IPL career

Dinda played in the cash-rich league for a decade where he represented five teams (Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors and Rising Pune Supergiant), Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore). The Bengal pacer, who put in impressive performances in the initial years of the cricketing extravaganza, failed to produce the same in the latter years. Ashoke Dinda IPL career stats are decent enough, to say the least. In 78 matches, Dinda has bagged 69 wickets at an economy rate of 8.20 and an average of 30.0.

