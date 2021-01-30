BCCI Working With Govt To Get Cricketers Vaccinated, Hopeful Of Hosting IPL 2021 In India

With just months to go for the 14th edition of the IPL, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has stated that the board has its eyes set on hosting the T20 tournament in India after moving it to UAE in 2020 due to the COVID condition. With the pandemic situation improving in India, Dhumal asserted that BCCI does not feel the need to look at a 'back-up' overseas option as well. He added that the BCCI is also working on getting cricketers vaccinated as they continue to play within a bio-secure bubble.

"We are working on having the IPL in India and we are hopeful that we would be able to organise it. We are not even thinking of a back up also at this point in time, we are wanting to do it here. India is probably safer than UAE at this point. Hopefully, the situation remains stable and keep improving and we will have it here," PTI quoted Dhumal.

'BCCI working with govt'

Speaking of the domestic season and cancellation of Ranji Trophy, Dhumal said that the decisions were taken with the U-19 World Cup and Women's World Cup slated to be held next year. "Rather than having one tournament, we thought of having events in different categories," said Dhumal, adding that players will be duly compensated for not getting to play in Ranji Trophy this season.

"It is tough but at least this way we are getting to play. We are working on getting our players vaccinated. The government's directive is that frontline workers and the most vulnerable will be the first to get vaccinated, but we are in touch with the government to get our players vaccinated," he added.

Furthermore, Dhumal expressed that the national board is keen on bringing crowd back to the stadiums as fans still remain restricted from visiting stadiums due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He added that the BCCI is working on the same in tandem with the state and central government.

"We are reviewing the situation on a regular basis. We want the roar to be back in the stadiums but we have to work in tandem with the state and central government. We are very keen to have the crowds back. Surely, it won't be 100 per cent capacity given the challenges, but we are looking at anywhere between 25-50 per cent," he said. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has confirmed that crowds will not be allowed for the first two Tests between India and England in Chennai.

