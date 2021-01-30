Ben Stokes Lashes Out At BBL For Not Implementing DRS After Horrendous Umpiring Blunder

England all-rounder Ben Stokes said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System (DRS) to eradicate howlers. Stokes' comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision from the on-field umpire during the Big Bash League (BBL) Qualifier match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

'Why on earth?'...: Ben Stokes

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the southpaw went on to mention that DRS is not there to make the umpires look bad and then wondered why on earth aren’t all competitions implementing the system. The 2019 World Cup winner concluded by saying that it is frustrating to watch something like that happen when it can be fixed so easily.

DRS isn’t there to make the umpires look bad

Why on earth aren’t all competitions using it,it’s frustrating to watch something like that happen when it can sooooo easily be fixed. — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 30, 2021

The umpiring blunder that needlessly cost Mitchell Marsh his wicket

On Saturday's BBL clash between Thunder and Scorchers at the Manuka Oval, Marsh was deemed out in the 13th over of the innings. It seemed the batsman was trapped down the legside by spinner Steve OKeefe and wicketkeeper Joshua Philippe took the catch.

After being given out, Marsh was visibly shocked and he stood his ground in disbelief. The replays indicated that there was a huge gap between the bat and ball.

The ongoing BBL tournament has been under fire from various former cricketers for the standard of umpiring on display. Spin legend Shane Warne has also voiced his opinion that BBL should bring in DRS as soon as possible.

Sydney Sixers register a convincing win

Perth Scorchers skipper Ashton Turner won the toss and elected to bat first. However, their innings never found momentum as they ended up losing wickets at regular intervals. In the end, an unbeaten 41-ball 69 from wicket-keeper batsman Josh Inglis helped the Scorchers post a respectable total of 167/6 from their 20 overs.

In reply, the reigning BBL champions made things look easy without breaking a sweat as openers Josh Phillipe and James Vince added 98 runs for the opening stand and that too inside nine overs. There was no looking back for the title-holders from there on as Vince (98*) and number three batsman Daniel Hughes (21*) added an unbeaten 70-run stand for the second wicket as the Sixers crossed the finish line by nine wickets and three overs to spare.

