BCCI Writes To CA, Demands 'IPL-style' Bio-bubble Amid Cloud Of Doubt On 4th Test At Gabba

Casting a cloud of doubt on the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar series, the BCCI has written a letter to Cricket Australia (CA) allaying its concerns over the hard quarantine rules in Brisbane, as per PTI. Quoting a top BCCI official, the news agency has affirmed that the Indian cricket board has cited the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two boards for the tour. The BCCI has stated that the MoU does not mention any specifications of two hard quarantines in separate cities.

“The discussions are still on but today BCCI has formally sent a letter seeking relaxation of hard quarantine for its players if they are to have the match in Brisbane. The MoU that was signed never mentioned about two hard quarantines. India have done one hard quarantine in Sydney” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

READ | Rahane Shuns India's Quarantine Concerns, Paine Hints At 'uncertainty' Over Gabba Test

The BCCI has sought for an 'IPL style' bio-bubble and wants the players to be allowed moving around in the hotel. Cricket Australia has maintained that it is in constant touch with its counterparts in India to allay concerns. However, several comments from ministers in Queensland have irked the Indian board. Earlier, Queensland's Shadow Minister for Health Ros Bates has issued a message to the touring Indian team and the BCCI. "If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come," Bates said while addressing the local media. As per PTI, BCCI has expressed strong objections to such comments.

READ | Queensland Govt Asks Team India To 'play By Rules' Amid Alleged Bubble Breach By 5 Players

The controversy triggered after several reports in Australian media claimed that Team India has refrained from undergoing hard quarantine in Brisbane, where the fourth and final Test of the series is slated to be played. As per the quarantine rules in Brisbane, players have to be strictly confined to their hotel rooms, which has been a concern for the Indian team members, especially after several players have been in the bio-bubble for more than 6 months now. An official comment from the BCCI is still awaited on the matter.

READ | Ponting Calls Out Pant's Lousy Glovework: 'He's Dropped More Catches Than Any Other WK'

'Not at all annoyed'

Meanwhile, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane has said that the Men in Blue are focussed on the third Test, which is currently underway at Sydney, leaving the rest to the management. At the press conference on eve of the third match, Rahane had, however, expressed his discomfort at the stringent curbs in Australia.

"We are not at all annoyed but yes there are some challenges in quarantine as life in Sydney is completely normal. We are not at all annoyed and we know what’s our priority here. We all are prepared and we want to play some good cricket. We know that life in Sydney is normal but players are stuck in their rooms which is okay. We know how to handle it and we are prepared for any kind of situation," the skipper had said.

READ | Siraj Opens Up On His Emotional Moment During National Anthem At SCG, Says 'Missed My Dad'

On the other hand, Rahane's Australian counterpart Tim Paine signalled that there might be uncertainty over the venue for the fourth Test if the 'powerful' Indian board puts pressure. "No inside frustration but a bit of uncertainty because when you hear things like that coming particularly from India, which holds a lot of power in world cricket, it's likely that it could happen," the Australian Test skipper said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.