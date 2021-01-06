Rahane Shuns India's Quarantine Concerns, Paine Hints At 'uncertainty' Over Gabba Test

Just a day before the much-anticipated Sydney Test, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane shrugged off the brewing controversy over the quarantine period in Brisbane for the fourth Test. Dismissing the Indian team's alleged concerns, Rahane said that the Men in Blue are not 'complaining' and are focussed on the game, leaving everything else on the management. According to reports, Team India had expressed concerns over the stringent quarantine rules in Brisbane and had also allegedly threatened to pull out off the fourth and final Test of the series.

Addressing a press conference on match eve, Rahane said, "We are not at all annoyed but yes there are some challenges in quarantine as life in Sydney is completely normal. We are not at all annoyed and we know what’s our priority here. We all are prepared and we want to play some good cricket. We know that life in Sydney is normal but players are stuck in their rooms which is okay. We know how to handle it and we are prepared for any kind of situation. It’s about being in the moment and playing some good cricket."

The stand-in skipper also passed the buck onto the management to take a decision regarding the alleged shift in venue. “We as players are just focusing on this Test match and management, they will take the decision. For us, it’s all about giving our best on the field. Test match is starting tomorrow and we want to do well as a team and win the Test match,” Rahane said.

Paine addresses Brisbane doubts

On the other hand, Rahane's Australian counterpart Tim Paine signalled that there might be uncertainty over the venue for the fourth Test if the 'powerful' Indian board puts pressure. "No inside frustration but a bit of uncertainty because when you hear things like that coming particularly from India, which holds a lot of power in world cricket, it's likely that it could happen," the Australian Test skipper said.

Moreover, Paine confidently asserted that his men were also ready to go and play in Mumbai if needed. "We are not too fussed as to where the Test is being played and we couldn't care less if you rang up and said that it's in Mumbai. We will get onto a plan and we will go and play," he said.

India announce playing XI for SCG Test

Putting an end to the Hitman's much-anticipated return, Team India announced its playing XI for the SCG Test which also includes Rohit Sharma. Skipper Rahane has confirmed that Sharma will open the innings along with Shubman Gill, who has been included in the side after his decent knock at the MCG. The management has also handed Navdeep Saini his Test debut and the speedster will replace Umesh Yadav in the playing XI tomorrow.

Speaking of the playing XI at the press conference, Rahane heaped praise on veteran spinner Ashwin's bowling abilities and lauded Ravindra Jadeja for improving as a 'batsman'.

"As a batsman, Ravindra Jadeja has improved a lot and that is a massive point as a team's perspective. When you know that your number seven can contribute with the bat, that becomes really easy for you to actually get that (decent) total and obviously, in the field, you have seen him taking some brilliant catches," Rahane said.

