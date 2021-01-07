Ponting Calls Out Pant's Lousy Glovework: 'He's Dropped More Catches Than Any Other WK'

With Rishabh Pant having a forgettable day behind the stumps on Day 1 of the third Test at SCG, veteran Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has criticised the Indian gloveman for dropping catches behind the stumps. Ponting minced no words as he remarked that the young wicketkeeper had dropped more catches than any other keeper in the world since his debut. Pant dropped debutant Will Pucovski twice on the first day itself inviting wrath upon himself as the Australian debutant went on to score 62 before he was trapped by Navdeep Saini.

“The one’s (dropped catches) today are two that should be taken, simple as that. It’s probably lucky for Rishabh that Pucovski didn’t go on and make a big hundred or a double hundred and looking at the wicket, it looks like an unbelievable surface,” Ponting told cricket.com.au on Thursday.

READ | Siraj Opens Up On His Emotional Moment During National Anthem At SCG, Says 'Missed My Dad'

'Has dropped catches more than anyone else'

While Pant has affected 65 dismissals in the last 14 Tests, he has often been called out for his lousy wicketkeeping behind the stumps. It is because of his performance behind the stumps that has often cost him his place in the playing XI as the management has preferred veteran Wriddhiman Saha, who has better stats with the gloves on.

Ponting, who mentored Pant at the Delhi franchise during the IPL, also said that the youngster was lucky enough as Pucovski did not make him pay by scoring a century or more. “I’ve said it all along, the knock on Rishabh is always going to be on his keeping. Since his debut in Test cricket, he’s dropped more catches than any other keeper in the world. That highlights he has got some work to do with his keeping,” the former Australian skipper added.

READ | Rishabh Pant Mocked For Keeping Skills After Giving TWO Lives To Will Pucovski: WATCH

Smith-Labuschagne steady Australian innings

Team India rejoiced early at the SCG as Mohammed Siraj bagged the prized wicket of David Warner cheaply on Thursday morning. Winning the toss, Australia opted to bat first and after losing Warner early, debutant Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne teamed up to anchor the innings. The duo stitched a 100 partnership before the debutant fell to Navdeep Saini at 62. Then Steve Smith joined Labuschagne in the middle and the former skipper has looked in sublime form. Australia ended Day 1 at 166/2.

READ | Wasim Jaffer Wants Rishabh Pant To Use 'Butta Bomma' Tactic Behind Stumps In SCG Test

Who will gain the upper hand at SCG?

Australia had drawn first blood in the pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval that had ended just inside three days. However, a determined Team India ensured that they have kept the four-match series alive by registering a famous win in the Boxing Day Test match last week. Both teams will be hoping to secure the four-match series by winning the SCG Test.

The Men in Blue have been boosted with the return of the Hitman - Rohit Sharma - who has also been appointed as the Vice-Captain for the remainder of the series replacing Cheteshwar Pujara. Skipper Rahane has confirmed that Sharma will open the innings along with Shubman Gill, who has been included in the side after his decent knock at the MCG. The management has also handed Navdeep Saini his Test debut and the speedster has come in for Umesh Yadav, who has been sent back home after sustaining injury at MCG.

READ | Rishabh Pant Showcases Great Acrobatic Skills In Gym, Does Multiple Front Handsprings

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.