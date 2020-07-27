IPL 2020 Broadcasters Yet To Be Officially Informed By BCCI About Tournament Plans In UAE

After a long wait, this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is likely to kick off in the UAE, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) having confirmed their plans to host the tournament amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The postponement of the T20 World Cup opened up a window for the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI to schedule the IPL dates, with the tournament likely to begin on September 19 and the final scheduled for November 8. Cricket has returned to UAE amidst the global pandemic, with the Emirates D10 being played across multiple venues in the country, albeit behind closed doors.

IPL 2020: BCCI yet to inform broadcasters on IPL dates and schedule

While Sourav Ganguly and BCCI are moving swiftly as they plan to conduct the IPL 2020 season, an InsideSport report reveals that the Indian cricket board is yet to inform its broadcasters of the same. While the IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Sunday that the BCCI had sent an acceptance letter to the Emirates Cricket Board, there was no confirmation whether Star India, the official broadcasters of the IPL 2020, were informed of the same.

Star India said that they were waiting for official confirmation from Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI on the IPL dates and all information they have received is from the media. The InsideSport report further suggests that all details regarding the IPL 2020 will come out after the government approves of it. Further information is likely to be received after the IPL GC meeting this week.

IPL 2020 franchises to pre-tournament training camps in the UAE

Speaking to Khaleej Times, IPL GC chairman Brijesh Patel said that all eight IPL 2020 franchises will schedule their training camps in the UAE prior to the start of the tournament. The training camps will be held in a bio-secure environment and is likely to be scheduled three to four weeks ahead of the IPL 2020. According to reports, three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be leaving for the UAE in the second week of August to kick off the preparations for the IPL 2020.

If the IPL 2020 is held in the Middle East, it will mark the second time that the cash-rich tournament moved to the UAE, after a part of the tournament was held outside India due to the 2014 general elections. The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the 2009 general elections, which saw the now-defunct Deccan Chargers led by Adam Gilchrist beat Royal Challengers in the final.

(Image Credit: iplt20.com)