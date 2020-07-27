Yuvraj Singh Slams BCCI's 'unprofessionalism' In Mistreating Him, Harbhajan And Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has once again spoken about his retirement from Indian cricket, while also reserving some harsh words for the BCCI. The all-rounder admitted that he felt that the BCCI did not manage his former teammates correctly, as the board failed to recognize them during the latter stages of their careers. While talking about the issue, Yuvraj Singh also made a reference to his former teammates such as Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan.

Yuvraj Singh talks about BCCI’s “unprofessionalism”

Yuvraj Singh expressed his displeasure at BCCI’s actions while speaking to Sportskeeda. The former Indian cricketer, who retired in 2019 after playing for 19 years, talked about the BCCI not treating him professionally during the end of his career. Yuvraj Singh also talked about how the decision of whether to give someone a farewell is something for the BCCI to decide. The 38-year-old then went onto point out how some of the greatest players to play for India such as Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan were also mismanaged, While concluding on the issue, Yuvraj Singh said that it is something which is part of Indian cricket and he wasn’t surprised at BCCI’s behaviour.

The Player of the Tournament at the 2011 World Cup then went onto reveal that he hopes that the BCCI honours cricketers who have gone through tough situations and played for India for a long time. The former cricketer referred to several of his teammates while making the statement. Yuvraj Singh mentioned that Gautam Gambhir has won India two World Cups, while Virender Sehwag has been India’s biggest match-winner in test matches after Sunil Gavaskar. He also then went onto talk about Zaheer Khan, who has taken more than 600 wickets for India as well as VVS Laxman.

This is not the first time Yuvraj Singh has targeted the BCCI when it has come to his retirement. In 2019, the iconic cricketer had shared the story of how the BCCI had promised him a farewell match if he failed the “Yo-Yo” fitness test. However, Yuvraj Singh later revealed that he passed the fitness test and therefore did not get a farewell match.

Even Virender Sehwag has expressed his displeasure at not getting a farewell game. In 2015, Virender Sehwag had talked about how the sadness of being deprived of a farewell game will always remain with him. Several players have criticised the BCCI in the past as well. Earlier this year, Indian captain Virat Kohli had also hit out at the BCCI, expressing his dissatisfaction at the way the games were scheduled for the players. Virat Kohli had talked about how compressed the scheduling has become, which is making it difficult for the players to adjust to the conditions.

