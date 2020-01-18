BD-U19 Vs ZM-U19 Dream11 U19 World Cup Predictions And All Match Details

Bangladesh Under-19 will face Zimbabwe Under-19 in the second match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Saturday, January 18 at 1:30 PM IST. Dion Myers will captain the Zimbabwe Under-19 side and Akbar Ali will lead the Bangladesh Under-19 side. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

BD-U19 vs ZM-U19 Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Zimbabwe Under-19:

Dion Myers(captain), Brandon James(wicketkeeper), Dane Schadendorf, Dylan Grant, Taurayi Tugwete, Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Privilege Chesa, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, and Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim.

Bangladesh Under-19:

Akbar Ali(captain), Parvez Hossain Emon(wicketkeeper), Towhid Hridoy, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Avishek Das, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shahin Alam, and Hasan Murad.

BD-U19 vs ZM-U19 Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Akbar Ali

Batsmen: Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Milton Shumba (vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Shamim Hossain, Wesley Madhevere, Dion Myers (captain)

Bowlers: Shahadat Hossain, Dylan Grant, Privilege Chesa

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

BD-U19 vs ZM-U19 Form Guide

Bangladesh Under-19 are the clear favourites in this match.

Bangladesh's last match was against the New Zealand Under-19 team and the latter won by four wickets. Bangladesh's best batsmen in the game were Towhid Hridoy and Akbar Ali. Their best bowlers were Tanzid Hasan and Rakibul Hasan.

Zimbabwe's last match was against the India Under-19 team and the latter won by 23 runs. Zimbabwe's best batsmen in the game were Dane Schadendorf and Luke Oldknow. Their best bowlers were Nkosilathi Nungu and Taurayi Tugwete.

