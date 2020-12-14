BDH Vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Eliminator Preview

Beximco Dhaka will take on Fortune Barishal in the Eliminator match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The BDH vs FBA match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm IST from the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Monday, December 14. Here is a look at the BDH vs FBA match prediction, probable BDH vs FBA playing 11 and BDH vs FBA Dream11 team.

BDH vs FBA live: BDH vs FBA Dream11 prediction and preview

BDH finished the league stage third on the points table, collecting 8 points from 8 matches. Despite losing the frst three matches in the tournament, BDH bounced back and since then went onto win their four matches and manage to just make it to the knockout stage.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020



Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal#BDvFB #BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/LoutRJA5bq — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 14, 2020

FBA, on the other hand, finished fourth on the points table. They played their final league match versus their upcoming opponents which they managed to win by just 2 runs and sneak into the knockout stages. With the upcoming match being a straight knockout, FBA will be looking to perform better versus BDH and make it all the way to the final, while BDH will look to take revenge for the defeat they suffered in the previous match. Fans can really expect a wonderful match between these two sides

BDH vs FBA Dream11 prediction: Squads for BDH vs FBA probable playing 11

BDH vs FBA Dream11 prediction: BDH squad

Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Al-Amin, Yasir Ali, Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Robiul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Pinak Ghosh, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Abu Hider Rony

BDH vs FBA Dream11 prediction: FBA squad

Saif Hassan, Tamim Iqbal(c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Mehidy Hasan, Sumon Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Suhrawadi Shuvo, Abu Jayed, Irfan Sukkur, Abu Sayeem, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Salauddin Sakil

BDH vs FBA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BDH vs FBA Dream11 team

Tamim Iqbal

Saif Hassan

Naim Shaikh

Sabbir Rahman

BDH vs FBA match prediction: BDH vs FBA Dream11 team

BDH vs FBA live: BDH vs FBA Dream11 prediction

As per our BDH vs FBA Dream11 prediction, BDH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BDH vs FBA Dream11 prediction, top picks and BDH vs FBA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BDH vs FBA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Bangladesh cricket website

