Rohit Sharma Confident Of Scoring ODI Double Centuries In Future, Says 'More To Come'

Rohit Sharma is one of India and world cricket's finest limited-overs batsmen in the modern-day era. He has a record of scoring three double-centuries in the 50-overs format and four tons in T20I cricket. Sharma's score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the iconic Eden Gardens remains the highest individual ODI score to date. Lately, the 'Hitman' has confidently gone on to say that he is looking to add more ODI double tons in his tally.

'More to come'

It was on this very day in 2017 that Rohit had notched up his third and final double hundred against Sri Lanka (second against the same opposition after his Eden Gardens heroics in 2014). Star Sports, who were the official broadcasters of that series had come up with a special tribute to the dynamic opener on the third anniversary of that epic knock.

As soon as the Mumbai batsman went through the tweet, he exuded confidence by saying that there is 'More to come'.

More to come 😊 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 13, 2020

Rohit outclasses Sri Lanka with a record third double-century

This had happened during the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on December 13, 2017. It was a must-win game for the Men In Blue in order to stay alive in the three-match series as they had lost the series-opener at Dharamsala after the Indian batsmen were clueless on a perfect green-top wicket in that contest.

Coming back to the Chandigarh game, Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews won the toss and once again put India in to bat. However, his bowlers were taken to the cleaners this time around as the opening duo of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan added 115 runs for the opening stand and then a 213-run stand along with Shreyas Iyer. There was no stopping the 'Hitman' on that day as he remained unbeaten on 208 off just 153 deliveries at a strike rate of almost 136 including 13 boundaries and 12 maximums as India finished their innings by posting a mammoth score of 392/4 from their 50 overs.

In reply, the 1996 world champions were restricted to 251/8 as Kohli & Co. registered a comprehensive win by 141 runs to level the three-match series 1-1. Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Man of the Match for his superlative knock. India eventually went on to clinch the series after winning the decider at Vizag four days later.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

