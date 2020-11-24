BDH Vs MRA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

Beximco Dhaka will face Minister Group Rajshahi in the Match 1 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Tuesday, November 24. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our BDH vs MRA match prediction, probable BDH vs MRA playing 11 and BDH vs MRA Dream11 team.

Also Read: Spurs Star Dele Alli Takes Incredible Catch At Mid-on, Shows Off His Cricketing Skills

BDH vs MRA live: BDH vs MRA Dream11 prediction and preview

It is too early to make any prediction about the match as this is just the first match of the tournament. Both the sides will be looking to assess the situation and other factors before naming their playing 11. Looking at the squad of both sides, MRA looks a little on the inexperienced side, while BDH led by Mushfiqur Rahim has some experience in their side.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020



Get ready for the T20 blast#BCB #BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/LgeyE1pAID — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 23, 2020

On paper, BDH have an advantage over their rivals, but MRA will be a no pushovers. With two full points at stake, a win for any one team in this match in this match is vital as it would not only give them full points but also provide good momentum as the tournament. Expect a great contest between bat and ball.

Also Read: Brian Lara Surprised By Suryakumar Yadav's Exclusion From Upcoming Australia Series

BDH vs MRA Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11s for BDH vs MRA Dream11 team

BDH vs MRA Dream11 prediction: BDH squad for BDH vs MRA Dream11 team

Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Muktar Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan Rana, Abu Hider Rony

Also Read: Tim Paine Says The 2018/19 Test Series Loss Against India Still Annoys Him To Date

BDH vs MRA Dream11 prediction: MRA squad for BDH vs MRA Dream11 team

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Ashraful, Mahedi Hasan, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Farhad Reza, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Sunzamul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin

Also Read: Premier Proteas Quickie Kagiso Rabada Compares Bio-secure Bubbles With 'luxury Prisons'

BDH vs MRA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BDH vs MRA playing 11

Mushfiqur Rahim

Nurul Hasan

Mohammad Ashraful

Sabbir Rahman

BDH vs MRA match prediction: BDH vs MRA Dream11 team

BDH vs MRA live: BDH vs MRA Dream11 prediction

As per our BDH vs MRA Dream11 prediction, BDH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BDH vs MRA Dream11 prediction, top picks and BDH vs MRA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BDH vs MRA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.