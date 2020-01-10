Beau Webster Takes A 'Ripper' At Mid-off To Get Rid Of Ben Dunk During Melbourne Derby

Beau Webster took an unbelievable catch to get rid of Ben Dunk at the Melbourne derby of the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between the Renegades and Stars at the Marvel Stadium in Docklands on Friday. What made this spectacular catch more special is that it broke a partnership that really seemed to look threatening.

READ: Cricket is insignificant to what's happening in Australia: Aaron Finch on bushfires

Beau Webster's 'Superman' catch

This had happened in the sixth over of the second innings which was bowled by Richard Gleeson. On the third delivery, Gleeson had bowled a full toss outside the line of off stump as the left-hander Ben Duck advanced down the track to play a big shot. In the first instance, it appeared as if the ball would manage to clear mid-off safely.

However, Beau Webster struck out of nowhere by diving to his left with a lot of athleticism and taking an incredible catch as the Renegades players started celebrating.

''Chance. Oh! he held onto it. It's a ripper'', shouted the commentators on air.

The video of this marvelous catch was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

READ: Finch has filled void in terms of captaincy, feels coach McDonald

Melbourne Renegades' losing streak continues

Melbourne Renegades once again failed to break their losing jinx in this tournament as they suffered their eighth straight loss. Meanwhile, this was also their second loss in the Melbourne derby as well. The Stars had earlier beaten the Renegades in the reverse fixture as well. Daniel Christian was the captain for the defending champions as regular skipper Aaron Finch has departed for India to lead the Australian team.

Coming back to the contest, the Renegades posted 168/7 in their 20 overs riding on solid starts from their openers Shaun Marsh and Marcus Harris who scored 63 and 42 respectively after being put in to bat first. In reply, the Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell played a stellar cameo of an unbeaten 45-ball 83 at a strike rate of 184.44 as his team won by seven wickets with eight balls to spare.

READ: SAU Vs KAR Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

READ: BCCI backs Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri on keeping traditional '5-day' Tests