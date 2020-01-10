BCCI Backs Virat Kohli And Ravi Shastri On Keeping Traditional '5-day' Tests

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently proposed the idea of ‘4-day’ Test matches for the future. The move received severe backlash from cricketers all over the world as former and active players alike made their displeasure known over the same. Even Indian captain Virat Kohli gave his voice of disapproval by saying such a move will be unfair to the “purest format of the game”.

BCCI backs Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri over 5-day Tests

Virat Kohli along with Team India head coach Ravi Shastri have both made it clear that they do not want traditional five-day Test to be turned into a ‘four-day’ one. According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also in support of the Indian skipper and coach. Quite recently, a BCCI official spoke with a news agency in which they stated that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri are not the only ones who are opposing the ‘four-day’ Test proposal of ICC. He pointed out that England captain Joe Root and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis also made their opinions clear on the matter.

BCCI are reported to discuss the issue with Cricket Australia (CA) and the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The meeting will be organised around the time of the BCCI awards, which is scheduled to be held on January 12 in Mumbai. The recent reports and statements clearly suggest that the BCCI is likely to block the ICC from making such a move.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri described the ICC’s idea as straight-up “nonsensical”. While speaking with an Indian daily, Shastri said that there is no need to tamper with Test cricket. He added that if such rules go on, then the day would not be far when 'limited-overs Tests' start taking place.

Virat Kohli and co. aim for Sri Lanka T20I series win

Virat Kohli will now lead India in the upcoming series-deciding third T20I against Sri Lanka on Friday. The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India won the second T20I in Indore by 7 wickets to lead the three-match series 1-0.

A clinical performance by #TeamIndia in Indore.



