SAU Vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

SAU vs KAR Dream11: Saurashtra take on defending champions Karnataka in the Round 5 Elite Group A and B of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 on Saturday, January 11.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
SAU vs KAR dream11

Saurashtra take on Karnataka in the Round 5 Elite Group A and B of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 on Saturday. The match is set to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The game commences at 9:30 AM (IST).

SAU vs KAR Dream11 Preview

Karnataka are in a rich vein of form and are unbeaten in the Ranji Trophy so far. The defending champions have won two and drawn two in their four games so far. Saurashtra have started well themselves, winning two of their three games so far. Karnataka are second with 16 points while Saurashtra are 5th with 13 points in the Ranji Trophy so far.

SAU vs KAR Dream11 Injury and Availability News

  • Karnataka are without KL Rahul due to national team commitments.
  • Saurashtra are without Ravindra Jadeja for the same reason.

SAU vs KAR Dream11 Squads

  • SAU: Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kamlesh Makvana, Snell Patel, Chirag Jani, Harvik Desai, Prerak Mankad, Avi Barot, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Divyaraj Chauhan, Jay Chauhan.  
  • KAR: Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravikumar Samarth, Pavan Deshpande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Sucith, Sharath BR, Srinivas Sharath, Ronit More, V Koushik, Devaiah, David Mathias.

SAU vs KAR Dream11 Top Picks

Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat are essential to Saurashtra’s chances in the game. Sheldon Jackson and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja are also good Dream11 picks. Mayank Agarwal and Devudtt Padikkal are in rich form and are expected to fetch points. Karun Nair and Krishnappa Gowtham are also good Dream11 picks.

SAU vs KAR Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – Cheteshwar Pujara, Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal
  • Vice-Captain –Sheldon Jackson, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham
  • Cheteshwar Pujara and Devdutt Padikkal will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SAU vs KAR Dream11 Team

  • Keeper – BR Sharath
  • Batters – Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohan Kadam, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal
  • All-Rounders- Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Krishnappa Gowtham
  • Bowlers – Jaydev Unadkat, Abhimanyu Mithun, V Koushik

SAU vs KAR Dream11 Prediction

  • Karnataka are likely to beat Saurashtra. 

Note: These predictions are made out of our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results in the game.

Published:
