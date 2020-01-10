SAU Vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Saurashtra take on Karnataka in the Round 5 Elite Group A and B of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 on Saturday. The match is set to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The game commences at 9:30 AM (IST).

READ🗒️: Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana secure wins on Day 4 in round 4⃣of @Paytm #RanjiTrophy



Here's a summary of all the action from Day 4 👇👇 https://t.co/5APZaDVAfI pic.twitter.com/1xYxkzo18p — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 6, 2020

SAU vs KAR Dream11 Preview

Karnataka are in a rich vein of form and are unbeaten in the Ranji Trophy so far. The defending champions have won two and drawn two in their four games so far. Saurashtra have started well themselves, winning two of their three games so far. Karnataka are second with 16 points while Saurashtra are 5th with 13 points in the Ranji Trophy so far.

SAU vs KAR Dream11 Injury and Availability News

Karnataka are without KL Rahul due to national team commitments.

Saurashtra are without Ravindra Jadeja for the same reason.

SAU vs KAR Dream11 Squads

SAU: Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kamlesh Makvana, Snell Patel, Chirag Jani, Harvik Desai, Prerak Mankad, Avi Barot, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Divyaraj Chauhan, Jay Chauhan.

SAU vs KAR Dream11 Top Picks

Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat are essential to Saurashtra’s chances in the game. Sheldon Jackson and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja are also good Dream11 picks. Mayank Agarwal and Devudtt Padikkal are in rich form and are expected to fetch points. Karun Nair and Krishnappa Gowtham are also good Dream11 picks.

SAU vs KAR Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Cheteshwar Pujara, Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal

SAU vs KAR Dream11 Team

Keeper – BR Sharath

SAU vs KAR Dream11 Prediction

Karnataka are likely to beat Saurashtra.

Note: These predictions are made out of our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results in the game.

