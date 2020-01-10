SAU Vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Saurashtra take on Karnataka in the Round 5 Elite Group A and B of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 on Saturday. The match is set to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The game commences at 9:30 AM (IST).
Karnataka are in a rich vein of form and are unbeaten in the Ranji Trophy so far. The defending champions have won two and drawn two in their four games so far. Saurashtra have started well themselves, winning two of their three games so far. Karnataka are second with 16 points while Saurashtra are 5th with 13 points in the Ranji Trophy so far.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat are essential to Saurashtra’s chances in the game. Sheldon Jackson and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja are also good Dream11 picks. Mayank Agarwal and Devudtt Padikkal are in rich form and are expected to fetch points. Karun Nair and Krishnappa Gowtham are also good Dream11 picks.
