Ben Stokes Breaks ENG Coach Brendon McCullum's World Record In Tests In Front Of Him

Ben Stokes registers a formidable record in Test Cricket. The 31-year-old broke the world record to become the leading six-hitter in the red-ball format. As of now, Stokes has hit 109 sixes in Test Cricket.

During day 3 of the ongoing England Vs New Zealand first Test, England captain Ben Stokes powered his way to becoming the leading six-hitter in Test Cricket. Stokes achieved this feat when he came to bat in the second innings. He hit two sixes in his innings of 31. However, it was the first one, the 108th one, that became a memorable one as that has been recorded to make him the player with the most sixes in Test cricket. Following that, Stokes transferred another one out of the park.

Anything McCullum can do... Stokes can do better 🔥



The Captain overtakes the Boss to change the record books for most sixes in Test match history

Stokes broke the record which was previously held by his team's coach Brendon McCullum. McCuolum the iniator of Bazzball has so far got the results in his favour.

ENG vs NZ 1st Test

England and New Zealand began their two-test match series on Thursday. The venue of the first Test, a day-nighter, is Mount Maunganui. New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. On Day 1, courtesy of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook's 80-odd runs, England put up a score of 325 for 9 after 58.2 overs.

In reply at Stumps, NZ were reeling at 37 for 3. However, on the second day, the Blackcaps made a comeback. And through Devon Convey's 77 and Tom Blundell's 138, they managed to go past 300. NZ's innings stood at 306. With a 19-run lead, England came out to bat and have put up a target of 394 against the blackcaps. Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Ben Foakes went past the 50-run mark in the second innings.

Chasing the target, New Zealand are currently in trouble as two wickets have fallen cheaply. With mainstays, Devon Convey and Kane Williamson back in the pavilion, NZ are standing at the cusp of a loss at home. So, what would be the story at the end of Day 3 Will NZ survive, or will it break another chasing record? The cricket fans will witness soon.