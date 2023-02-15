New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG Vs NZ 1st Test In India, UK And US

The England Test team are all set to face New Zealand at their home in a 2 match Test series. The first Test of the series will be played in Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Ben Stokes led side will be looking to win the series in New Zealand and continue their good form in the longest format.

On the other hand Tim Southee led New Zealand has had an average performance in the recent Tests they have played. The Kiwis last played against Pakistan in December but that time the series had ended in a draw. The main key aspect in the series will be important to see as former Kiwi captain Brendon McCullum is England's Test coach and now what tactics will he use to defeat his home team.

Ben Stokes led England after Brendon McCullum took over as the Test coach and introduced a different style of playing Test cricket. Brendon McCullum who is nicknamed as 'Baz' had an explosive style of playing and he used to destroy the bowlers from ball 1. England are playing Test cricket with the same intent and that is why their way of playing cricket is known as 'Bazball'.

Where is the New Zealand vs England, 3rd Test match take place?

The first Test match between New Zealand and England will be played at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui.

When will New Zealand vs England, 1st Test match begin?

The first Test match between New Zealand and England is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs England 1st Test match in India?

The live telecast of the first Test match between New Zealand and England cannot be watched on television in India. The live streaming will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand and England 1st Test match in India?

The live streaming of the first Test match between New Zealand and England will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch the ENG vs SA 3rd Test match in the UK?

NZ vs ENG 1st Test match will be broadcast live on BT Sport and viewers can watch online via the BT Sport app or website. The match will start at 01 pm BST.

How to watch the ENG vs SA 3rd Test match in the US?

NZ vs ENG 1st Test match will be broadcast live on ESPN and viewers can watch online via the ESPN+. The match will start at 08 pm EST.

New Zealand vs England: Full squad

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

England: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Olly Stone.