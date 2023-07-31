Explained: Why was Steve Smith given not-out despite Ben Stokes taking the catch?

Steve Smith has been given a major let-off by Ben Stokes in the fifth and the final Test as the latter failed to hold on to his catch. The event happened when Moeen Ali was bowling and Steve Smith defended the ball while coming forward. The ball struck his gloves before reaching the England skipper, who was fielding at the leg slip.

3 things you need to know

Australia have an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the Ashes 2023

England squandered a golden chance to draw level as rain washed out the second Test

Australia have retained the Ashes

Ben Stokes committed an epic blunder in the 5th Test

Stokes didn't have any difficulties while taking the catch, but in the proceeding to celebrate, the ball hit his knee and slipped out of his hand. The on-field umpire adjudged Smith as not out, and the Three Lions referred to the third umpire. After a lengthy review, Nitin Menon kept the decision intact as the English all-rounder couldn't complete the catch as per the cricket law.

In a bid for an appeal, Stokes raised his hands, and the ball fell out of his grip. Marylebone Cricket Club or MCC, who is responsible for depicting the cricket's law has clearly stated, “The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and their own movement.”

Australia have a massive advantage over England

Ben Stokes appeared to be initially reluctant for the review, but his England teammates forced him to make an appeal. The Ashes 2023 has been full of controversies as previously, Alex Carey stumped Jonny Bairstow in a disputable fashion, which fueled a lot of reaction. Steve Smith's wicket might have proven to be a colossal blow to Australia's ambitions of claiming the series, but a blunder from the English captain has now elevated their chances of defeating England on their home turf.

Australia will further need 146 runs to stamp their authority and with Smith at the helm, they now pose a serious threat to the reigning ODI World Champion.