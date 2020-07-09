Ben Stokes Comically Shakes Jason Holder's Hand By Mistake At The Toss; Watch Video

Cricketing action had come to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Test of England vs West Indies series 2020 marked the resumption of international cricket after a period of 117 days. However, the game is not going to be played in the way it used to as it has gone through some significant changes in order to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: Nasser Hussain backs Ben Stokes as 'excellent captain' pick, equates him with Virat Kohli

Ben Stokes handshake: England captain and Jason Holder experience a brain-fade moment as they shake hands after toss

Several new rules and regulations were introduced like the ban on saliva, closed-door games, no neutral umpires, more DRS per innings and no handshakes of high-fives. Players from both sides are maintaining social distancing and they have been living in a ‘biosecure bubble’. However, there was one incident that happened during the England vs West Indies toss which left skippers Ben Stokes and Jason Holder in splits.

In a new-look toss which involved social distancing, England won the toss and elected to bat. However, after the England vs West Indies toss, due to the old habit, both Ben Stokes and Jason Holder unintentionally went to shake each others' hands but realized about the new rules in time as they backed off. Both Ben Stokes and Jason Holder burst out in laughter after the unintended incident.

Here's the footage of that hysterical incident

Sanitise those hands, @benstokes38! 💦



England's captain wins the toss and chooses to bat in a new-look toss as Test cricket returns. 🏏



Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket now or follow here: https://t.co/ZUqX1InU7t pic.twitter.com/rp8ShsKcC5 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 8, 2020

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: 'Ben Stokes is already a big leader in the team:' England youngster Zak Crawley

The toss and the play were hindered due to rain but both the sides eventually took the field to provide fans with some international cricket action. The England vs West Indies is a significant series as many future matches and tours could be organized in such a manner. West Indies have failed to win a series in England since 1988 and they will be hoping to change that and what better occasion than this iconic series.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: Kemar Roach says he is a huge fan of star English all-rounder Ben Stokes

Only 17.4 overs play was possible on Day One as England found themselves in a safe position at 35-1. Dom Sibley, who lost 12 kgs during the lockdown period, went for a duck as Shannon Gabriel bowled a beautiful inswinger to rattle the stumps. An error in judgement while trying to leave the ball led to Sibley’s dismissal in the second over. Rory Burns was batting on 20 off 55 deliveries with three boundaries while Joe Denly remained unbeaten on 14 off 48 balls with as many boundaries as Burns. While the weather Gods were not kind on the opening day of the historic Test, the forecast remains bright for the remaining days of the game.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: WI coach Phil Simmons expects Jason Holder to have an edge over Ben Stokes in 1st Test

IMAGE COURTESY: SKY SPORTS CRICKET TWITTER