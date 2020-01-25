VVS Laxman Thanks PM Modi For Sharing The Story Of The Kolkata Test To Inspire Students

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for citing the historic Kolkata Test as a reference to inspire students during his Pariksha pe Charcha. Taking to Twitter, VVS Laxman thanked PM Modi for sharing the story of the historic Test from 2002 and inspiring young students around the country. PM Modi gave an example of spin legend Anil Kumble's never-say-die attitude where he had come out and bowled despite a broken jaw during a Test match against West Indies in 2002. Modi was addressing the students who are about to appear for their Standard X board examinations on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020. VVS Laxman further advised the students to have a clear-cut goal, asking them to be determined and not compare themselves with others.

VVS Laxman thanks PM Modi

Thank you very much @narendramodi ji for sharing the story of historic Kolkata Test Match & inspiring young students. To students preparing for exams, my humble advice would be to be clear about your goals & be determined to make it happen & do not compare yourself with anyone. pic.twitter.com/FPOmq6soMB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 25, 2020

PM Modi hails Anil Kumble's never-say-die attitude

''You must also be aware that when India had toured West Indies in 2002, one of our finest bowlers Anil Kumble was struck by a bouncer and ended up breaking his jaw. His jaw had to be bandaged and can you imagine the pain when one is injured like that? Now the question was whether Anil would be able to bowl or not? But, he ignored the pain, did not cry bitterly. The nation would not have blamed him even if he had not played. However, he decided that it was his responsibility no matter how excruciating the pain his. He played, he bowled beautifully and got the prized wicket of Brian Lara'', said PM Modi.

When Anil Kumble broke his jaw

This had happened during the 4th Test match which was played at Antigua in May 2002. Anil Kumble was struck by a vicious bouncer from Mervyn Dillon and went for an X-Ray later in the day which revealed that he had broken his jaw. Despite being in excruciating pain, 'Jumbo' ended up bowling 14 overs in a Test match that was about to end in a stalemate. He finished with figures of 1/29 at an economy rate of 2.07. Kumble then flew back to Bengaluru for surgery the following day as the five-match Test series was levelled at 1-1.

