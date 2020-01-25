AB De Villiers Succeeds In Effecting A Stumping Despite Fumbling In His First Attempt

AB de Villiers looked unstoppable during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. He had played an enterprising knock earlier in the day and then put up an impressive display behind the stumps as well. However, the stumping that he had effected to send back Adam Zampa is what stood out the most.

ABD succeeds in effecting a stumping despite a fumble

This had happened during the 14th over of the Melbourne Stars' run chase which was bowled by Afghan mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman and Adam Zampa was on strike. On the fourth ball, Rahman had bowled a floater outside the off-stump as Zampa came down the track to dispatch the ball into the stands.

Not only did he end up missing the ball completely but even de Villiers who was standing behind the stumps also failed to collect the ball as well. Surprisingly, the batsman was not aware of what was happening at that point as the smart wicket-keeper sensed picked up the ball and dislodged the bails on the second occasion.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here:

Brisbane Heat outclass Melbourne Stars

Brisbane Heat posted 186/5 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first riding on AB de Villiers' stellar cameo of a 37-ball 71 at a strike rate of 191.89 which included two boundaries and six maximums. In reply, the hosts could not put up any challenge during the run chase and were bundled out for 115 in the 18th over as the visitors registered a comfortable 71-run win.

