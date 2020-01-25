The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

AB De Villiers Succeeds In Effecting A Stumping Despite Fumbling In His First Attempt

Cricket News

AB de Villiers succeeded in effecting the stumping of Adam Zampa despite fumbling in the first attempt during the BBL match between Brisbane and Melbourne Stars

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers looked unstoppable during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. He had played an enterprising knock earlier in the day and then put up an impressive display behind the stumps as well. However, the stumping that he had effected to send back Adam Zampa is what stood out the most. 

READ: Shoaib Malik gives a befitting reply to a journalist when asked about coach Misbah-ul-Haq

WATCH: AB de Villiers' switch-hit against Nathan Coulter-Nile goes horribly wrong

ABD succeeds in effecting a stumping despite a fumble

This had happened during the 14th over of the Melbourne Stars' run chase which was bowled by Afghan mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman and Adam Zampa was on strike. On the fourth ball, Rahman had bowled a floater outside the off-stump as Zampa came down the track to dispatch the ball into the stands. 

Not only did he end up missing the ball completely but even de Villiers who was standing behind the stumps also failed to collect the ball as well. Surprisingly, the batsman was not aware of what was happening at that point as the smart wicket-keeper sensed picked up the ball and dislodged the bails on the second occasion. 

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here:

Brisbane Heat outclass Melbourne Stars

Brisbane Heat posted 186/5 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first riding on AB de Villiers' stellar cameo of a 37-ball 71 at a strike rate of 191.89 which included two boundaries and six maximums. In reply, the hosts could not put up any challenge during the run chase and were bundled out for 115 in the 18th over as the visitors registered a comfortable 71-run win. 

READ: Shoaib Malik gives a befitting reply to a journalist when asked about coach Misbah-ul-Haq

WATCH: Nick Larkin takes a stunner near the boundary to get rid of a well-set Chris Lynn

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP CHALLENGES BJP TO ARREST IMAM
NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS MAHA GOVT
MOVED BY THE WARMTH: BRAZIL PREZ
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS BHIMA-KOREGAON
VVS LAXMAN THANKS PM MODI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA