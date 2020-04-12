Ben Stokes Gets Nostalgic After Watching His Famous & Match-winning Ashes Knock

Ben Stokes revealed what he felt like after watching the highlights of his stellar knock in the third Ashes 2019 Test match at Headingley against arch-rivals Australia recently. Stokes had scored an outstanding unbeaten 135 in a must-win contest and helped England stay alive in the five-match series.

READ: Aakash Chopra says Sourav Ganguly's era is superior to MS Dhoni's, justifies his reason

Ben Stokes on his match-winning knock

As there are no sporting events due to the global pandemic, the English broadcaster that had officially telecast the Test series had shown a re-run of that epic Test match which had gone right down to the wire. Meanwhile, the English all-rounder said it was the first time that he was watching the contest ball-by-ball and that it was always going to be great memories since it was one of the great days.

At the same time, the 2019 World Cup winner also mentioned that they (the English team) will always have these memories as a group and not just on the field. The southpaw also added after the day's play on that eventful evening, the changing room atmosphere was just sensational.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar interacts with 12,000 doctors on sport injuries

The Headingley Test

Coming into this Test match Australia had convincingly won the first Test while the second one had ended in a stalemate. Chasing a huge target of 359, the English team kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 286/9. However, Ben Stokes looked rock-solid at the other end and guided the hosts to a series-levelling win with his remarkable century with one wicket to spare. The five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw but, the Aussies retained the 'Urn' having won the previous edition of the series in the 2017/18 season.

READ: Ian Chappell cites Sachin Tendulkar, Redpath's examples to win battle against COVID-19

READ: Believe FTP for next two years should be reworked: Azharuddin

(Image Courtesy: AP/PTI)