Ben Stokes Hits Back In Battle Against Virat Kohli, Gets Him Out Without Scoring: WATCH

Indian captain Virat Kohli's poor run of form with the bat continued as he was dismissed for a duck on Day 2 of the ongoing India vs England 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The dynamic batsman's wicket was grabbed by England all-rounder Ben Stokes. Notably, Kohli and Stokes were involved in a verbal war on Day 1 and by claiming the Indian skipper's wicket, the Englishman has won the first battle between the two.

ALSO READ | India vs England live: Ben Stokes clears air on his verbal spat with Virat Kohli on Day 1 of Ahmedabad Test

Ben Stokes wins battle against Virat Kohli by dismissing him for duck

It all happened on the fourth ball of the 27th over bowled by Stokes. The southpaw bowled a good length ball on the fourth stump line which bounced rapidly off the deck. Kohli perhaps got surprised by the ball but still tries to manoeuvre it to the third man and ends up getting a feather of a glove as wicketkeeper Ben Foakes completed a regulation catch.

India vs England live: Here's how Ben Stokes dismissed Virat Kohli

ALSO READ | Siraj reveals Kohli intervened as Stokes abused the pacer; netizens laud Indian skipper

Notably, this is Kohli's second duck of the series, which is only the second time in a series that the batsman has been dismissed for two ducks with Moeen Ali claiming his wicket for a duck in the second Test in Chennai. The last series where Kohli was dismissed twice for a duck was also against England back in 2014 where his wickets were taken by Liam Plunkett and James Anderson respectively.

Kohli Stokes fight

On Day 1 of the India vs England 4th Test, things heated up as it was Kohli and Stokes who were involved in a fiery verbal skirmish.It all happened in the 13th over when Mohammed Siraj bowled a bouncer to Ben Stokes and stared at the batsman. In response, Stokes said a few words but Siraj refrained from responding. However, Kohli wasn't going to let Stokes get away with it as he furiously approached him and what followed was a fiery exchange of words. Things got a little intense which resulted in umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma's intervention to separate the two.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar lauds umpires' timely interference as Kohli-Stokes involve in verbal spat

The incident didn't end there as Kohli once again had a go at Stokes while the Englishman was on his way back to the crease. Umpire Virender Sharma once again had to step in cool things down. Moments after the Kohli Stokes fight, Siraj got into a verbal exchange with the all-rounder after he edged a couple of balls that went to the boundary.

ALSO READ | Graeme Swann controversially calls MS Dhoni's 2012 team 'Better' than Virat Kohli and co.

SOURCE: ECB TWITTER/ BCCI.TV

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.