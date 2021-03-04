Graeme Swann Controversially Calls MS Dhoni's 2012 Team 'Better' Than Virat Kohli And Co.

Former Indian captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar, last year, had sensationally claimed that Virat Kohli's Test team is the best ever Indian test team in terms of balance, ability, skills and temperament. The Indian veteran had made such a massive claim because of the Virat Kohli led side's superior bowling attack as compared to some of the previous Indian teams. Most certainly, the team has shown drastic improvement as seen in their bench strength being tested to the core during India's win in Australia in January 2020, winning the series 2-1 despite the absence of the likes of Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes Nearly Get Into FIGHT; Umpire Intervenes In Sledging War: WATCH

India vs England live: Graeme Swann contradicts Sunil Gavaskar, makes controversial claim

However, former England spinner Graeme Swann has contradicted Gavaskar's claim outright. While speaking to the official broadcasters of the India-England series, Star Sports Network during the lunch break on Day 1 of the India vs England 4th Test, Swann called former Indian captain MS Dhoni's 2012 team better than Virat Kohli's current team. This is despite Dhoni's team losing to England during that home series, 1-2.

ALSO READ | India vs England 4th Test: 'Ideally from the...': Wasim Jaffer explains how he deals with R Ashwin and Axar Patel

Elaborating on his claim, Swann said that Gavaskar's comment of Virat Kohli being the best captain of all-time and India's best team ever should not make people get carried away. The former England spinner cited the examples of the past Australian teams led by Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting in the 90s and 2000s, against whom the likes of Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni had to captain India. According to Swann, captaining against those teams was a real challenge as compared to the current team led by Tim Paine.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Hits Out At England Over Pitch Controversy; Netizens Laud Captain's Attitude

India vs England live score update

Having won the toss, England skipper Joe Root decided to bat first. India made one change as Mohammed Siraj replaced Jasprit Bumrah whereas England made two changes with Dom Bess and Dan Lawrence replacing Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad. The visitors got off to a dismal start with openers Crawley (9), Sibley (2) and Root (5) back in the hut. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes formed a 48-run partnership before the former was dismissed for 28 just after lunch. At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 119/4 with Stokes batting on 54 and Ollie Pope unbeaten on 13. The hosts will look to cash in on the early breakthroughs and restrict England to a low score while the visitors will look to take advantage of the toss and post a big total.

ALSO READ | Axar Patel Strikes With Straight Balls, Harsha Bhogle Calls It 'English Pandemic': WATCH

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.