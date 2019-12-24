Ben Stokes In Doubt For Boxing Day Test Following Father's Critical Condition In Jo'burg

England cricketer Ben Stokes’ father Ged Stokes was recently admitted to a hospital in Johannesburg after suffering from an illness. The England Cricket Board (ECB) has described Ged Stokes’ condition as 'serious'. Ben Stokes is currently in South Africa for a full-fledged international cricket tour. Some members of his family, including his father, also accompanied the cricketer.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Ben Stokes to miss training following father's critical condition in Johannesburg

Ben Stokes is expected to miss England's main training session as his teammates will prepare for the upcoming first Test against the Proteas. The cricketer will be at his father’s bedside on Tuesday. Stokes' availability in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test on Thursday, December 26, will be announced soon by the cricket board. Interestingly, Ged Stokes is a former New Zealand rugby player and lives in Christchurch. He can be regularly seen attending England matches that involve his son Ben.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

SA vs ENG 2019

Meanwhile, the England cricket team are currently on a two-month tour to South Africa. The Joe Root-led side will play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against the hosts. Ben Stokes will continue to be the vice-captain for the Test matches. The first Test is a Boxing Day affair and will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion between December 26 and 30. The Test series also forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Skills training was the name of the game today in the Proteas camp. We’re t-minus four days to the first Test match vs England! Have you bought your tickets yet? Get them at https://t.co/1lqITTRjI4 before they sell out. #ProteaFire 🇿🇦 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #SummerSeries pic.twitter.com/rByXH2FShX — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 22, 2019

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium