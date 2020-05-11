Last Updated:

Ben Stokes Invokes Funny Memes On Twitter For Praising Boris Johnson's Speech

Ben Stokes tweeted that felt like he was in room in which Boris Johnson was talking to him. He praised PM's speech by saying that it was brilliant.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was trolled by fans for showing his support to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech over extending the UK lockdown due to coronavirus until at least June 1. The Coronavirus UK situation doesn't seem to be improving as 31,800 people have reportedly died during the pandemic, making it the second-most affected in the world after the United States.

Coronavirus UK: Boris Johnson speech on UK lockdown

While addressing the nation amidst the UK lockdown, Boris Johnson in his speech, unveiled a phased plan to ease the lockdown during the Coronavirus UK period. In the latest speech, the 55-year-old said that this is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week while unveiling the 'conditional plan'.

Boris Johnson said that if there are outbreaks and problems, the government will not hesitate to put the brakes on all activities again. The country has been through the initial peak, but it is coming down the mountain that is often more dangerous. As per the plan, schools and shops in the country are likely to reopen from June 1 if the infection rates stay low.

Coronavirus UK: Fans make memes over Ben Stokes  tweet

The World Cup 2019 winner tweeted that it seemed like he was in a room in which Boris Johnson was talking to him. He appreciated the speech and lauded it for the connect he felt with it. However, with Johnson being a polarizing figure, fans reacted to differently to Ben Stokes tweet on Boris Johnson's speech -

Ben Stokes runs marathon for COVID-19 charity 

Ben Stokes recently ran his first half marathon to raise money for the National Health Service. The 28-year-old completed the run in 1 hour and 39 minutes and the money raised from the run was given to NHS Charities and the national children's cricket charity Chance to Shine. Ben Stokes completed the run near his home in the North-East of England and asked fans to make a donation to a fundraising page set up by three amateur cricketers, who ran full marathons in their back garden.

