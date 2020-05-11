ECB To Continue Working With UK Govt On Covid; Will Resume Cricket Only When Deemed Safe

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), in an update on Sunday evening, stated that the cricketing body will be cooperating with the government authorities regarding when it will be safe to resume play.

ECB to wait for government order

An update from ECB on the recreational game. pic.twitter.com/ZYtrcj7CmR — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) May 10, 2020

A statement posted on their Twitter account read, "ECB is aware of the Government's announcement pertaining to the next steps of the crisis and we will continue to be led by their advice. While our recommendation to suspend all forms of recreational cricket remain s in place at present, everyone across the sport is hoping that we will see cricket played across England and Wales this summer. We're working closely with the government to establish when and how it will be safe to resume play, and we look forward to sharing our plans as they progress."

On Thursday, the ECB launched an ‘Emergency Loan Scheme’ to help affiliated cricket competitions during the ongoing coronavirus-induced UK lockdown. In a media statement, ECB’s Director of Participation and Growth Nick Pryde recently said that “it has been great to see” the cricket clubs in the country receiving financial support from national and local government schemes as well as through the ECB’s emergency loan scheme. He later revealed that even if cricket is not played in their 2020 summer, the ECB are in a position to financially help all affiliated leagues across England and Wales.

The loan scheme of ECB is intended to support recreational cricket like open-age and junior league matches during the ongoing coronavirus crisis amid UK lockdown. Nick Pryde also said that the board is still hoping for recreational cricket to return this season and they are currently working closely with the government to make sure of the same.

