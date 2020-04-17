Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes Angry At 'selfish' Commoners Flocking Around Bridge In London

Ben Stokes shared a video on Twitter which showed a bunch of people clapping for the National Health Services but breaking social distancing norms too.

During the ongoing India lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of India to clap and light diyas to show support to the frontline health workers who have been working tirelessly to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The UK seemed to inspired from the same and recently did a clapping exercise to show their support for the National Health Service (NHS) during the UK lockdown. However, England and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes did not seem to be too happy with how a few people took part in this movement.

Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes calls out Englishmen for violating social distancing norms

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes took to Twitter for venting out his frustration at some citizens who were behaving irresponsibly. The video that Stokes retweeted, showed people displaying their support to the National Health Service by clapping, but while doing so, they were ironically breaking the norms of social distancing and coming together on a London bridge. Stokes was particularly unhappy about this violation of the UK lockdown.

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes' tweet began a whole conversation around the exercise as some of his followers shared their insights about the situation.

IPL: Ben Stokes and other England stars to miss out on big paychecks

During the ongoing UK lockdown, all England cricketers are staying safe at their homes and the IPL has been suspended until further notice by the BCCI. English players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Jos Buttler were scheduled to make their IPL appearances for the Rajasthan Royals, but will now await the decisions that the governments and the boards take on lifting their respective lockdowns. The English players in this year's IPL had contracts worth a total of ₹47 crore.

