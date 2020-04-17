Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes Angry At 'selfish' Commoners Flocking Around Bridge In London

During the ongoing India lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of India to clap and light diyas to show support to the frontline health workers who have been working tirelessly to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The UK seemed to inspired from the same and recently did a clapping exercise to show their support for the National Health Service (NHS) during the UK lockdown. However, England and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes did not seem to be too happy with how a few people took part in this movement.

Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes calls out Englishmen for violating social distancing norms

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes took to Twitter for venting out his frustration at some citizens who were behaving irresponsibly. The video that Stokes retweeted, showed people displaying their support to the National Health Service by clapping, but while doing so, they were ironically breaking the norms of social distancing and coming together on a London bridge. Stokes was particularly unhappy about this violation of the UK lockdown.

“Let go to the bridge tonight and clap with loads of other people to show our support for the NHS,it’s fine if we put other people at risk as long as we get seen on camera clapping I’m cool with it” SERIOUSLY 😡😡 https://t.co/f71FRv33YG — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 17, 2020

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes' tweet began a whole conversation around the exercise as some of his followers shared their insights about the situation.

My other half is a nurse, they do it in our village, and it`s all a bit cringey. the Nurses etc, are giving the same standard of care as they always do, yet before Coronavirus, no-one gave a damn, and they rarely got so much as a word of thanks — ⚒StevenCareyGolf⚒ (@StevenCareyGolf) April 17, 2020

far too many are only doing it for the cameras — Mr Aidan Ward (@aidanward25) April 17, 2020

IPL: Ben Stokes and other England stars to miss out on big paychecks

During the ongoing UK lockdown, all England cricketers are staying safe at their homes and the IPL has been suspended until further notice by the BCCI. English players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Jos Buttler were scheduled to make their IPL appearances for the Rajasthan Royals, but will now await the decisions that the governments and the boards take on lifting their respective lockdowns. The English players in this year's IPL had contracts worth a total of ₹47 crore.

