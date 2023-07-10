Ben Stokes Lauds England's Comeback Man After 3rd Test Win, Terms Him 'Mr. Consistent'

The Ashes 2023 had only just begun to heat up as Australia failed to win the third Test of the series at Headingley, while the England Cricket Team prevailed by three wickets and restored itself to the tournament behind the Aussies with one Test victory. England has survived the series and will now have to beat Australia in the next Test to get closer to the dream of winning the Ashes series for the first time since 2015.

3 things you need to know

England defeated Australia by 3 wickets in the third Test match

England was given a target of 251 runs in the third Test match

Mark Wood from England was the player of the match in the 3rd Test of the Ashes 2023

Ben Stokes lauds Chris Woakes after their first Ashes 2023 victory

Following England's convincing victory in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds, English captain Ben Stokes praised Chris Woakes' consistency, naming him one of the team's most dependable players. Woakes, who was playing his first Test match with the red ball since March of the previous year, had a huge impact with six wickets and a key 32-run cameo in the second innings. His performances were critical in England's three-wicket triumph, which kept the series alive with a 2-1 score.

I didn’t realise that Woakes hasn’t played a Test for so long, he is Mr. Consistent. Having someone who can bat like him batting at 8 helps us. Hope he can do something similar when he plays next,

Stokes was surprised to know that Chris Woakes had not played a Test match in such a long time. He lauded Woakes for his steady play and emphasised the value he offers to the England Cricket Team, particularly his batting talents at the number 8 spot. Stokes expressed hope that Woakes will continue to put up similar efforts in the future.

What did Ben Stokes say about the Player of the Match in the ENG vs AUS?

During the post-match discussion, Ben Stokes also praised Mark Wood, who was the Player of the Match in the 3rd Test at Leeds. The English captain went on to highlight the value of having a consistently fast bowler who can consistently clock speeds of 95 mph. He also stressed the player’s ability to have a great impact with both bat and the ball, which characterized him as a free-spirited player in the squad who always keeps the team’s approach as his first priority. For the 3rd Test match, the hosts went on to make three significant changes to the team as Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, and Moeen Ali were introduced. After failing in the last 2 Test matches against Australia in the Ashes 2023. England’s hopes were rekindled after this huge victory at Headingley, which provides the squad with huge confidence.

