Ben Stokes Rejects Pitch Talk, Says 'Test Players Should Be Able To Handle All Conditions'

England's all-rounder Ben Stokes has dismissed the talks around Chennai's spin-friendly pitch, saying Test players should know to adapt to all types of conditions. The second Test match played between India and England in Chennai ignited a debate about the pitch quality, where spin started to take effect from the very first ball of the game. Several cricketers, including Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, slammed experts for talking about the pitch rather than players' performances, saying every country prepares pitches according to their own needs.

'Part of the game'

Ben Stokes is the latest player to dismiss the talks around the pitch quality, saying "a Test batsman should be able to handle all types of conditions". Stokes, in an article in Daily Mirror, wrote that it difficult for overseas players to play in India, but then it is the same for Indian players in England. "And that is part of the game, the challenges and why we love it," Stokes wrote, reiterating Rohit Sharma's point as to how Indian players find it difficult playing against seamers in Australia and England.

Although Chennai's pitch did look a spin-friendly surface, players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravi Ashwin showed that scoring runs was still possible as did England's Ben Foakes in the first innings and Moeen Ali in second. The match in Chennai saw nearly 80% of overs being bowled by spinners, which was the most in a Test in India since 2012.

Stokes also said that English players will have to find a way to be successful against India's formidable spin attack. The world's number 3 Test all-rounder said in the next game against India, which is a pink-ball Day/Night match, he is hoping to bowl more overs under the lights, which he thinks will help the team.

As far as the second Test match is concerned, India beat England by a huge margin of 317 runs levelling the four-match series at 1-1. Rohit Sharma scored 161 runs in the first innings helping India post 329 runs on board. India bowled out England for just 134 runs and took the pitch for the second innings posting 286 with the help of Ashwin's amazing century. India then restricted England for 164 runs to win the match. India and England will play the third Test match in the newly-constructed Motera stadium in Ahmedabad from February 24 to 28.

