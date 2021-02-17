Ben Stokes Tries To Entertain With Handstand, Indian Fans Troll Him Comically Instead

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has cemented his name arguably as one of the best all-rounders in the world of all-time. The southpaw has been instrumental in England's success in recent years with his consistent performances across skillsets. However, Stokes hasn't been at his best in the ongoing Test series vs India.

Fans troll Ben Stokes for being clueless against R Ashwin

Besides scoring a sublime 82 in the first innings of the first Test, Stokes hasn't played any impactful innings. The dynamic all-rounder has scored just 115 runs in four innings at a below-par average of 28.75, which is way below his usual standards. Stokes hasn't contributed much with the ball as well as he has picked up just 1 wicket in the limited-overs he has bowled in two games. Moreover, he also dropped an easy catch during the second, which is an extremely rare sight as he is among the top fielders in the world.

Despite his dismal form, Stokes' spirits are quite high. The Englishman was seen amusing fans with a handstand on the field during Day 4 of India vs England 2nd Test in Chennai. It will be safe to say that fans were anything but amused with Stokes' antics. The image of Stokes headstand went viral in no time as the Twitterati trolled the cricketer.

Several reactions poured in as fans got creative and ran a meme riot by roasting Stokes for being clueless against R Ashwin. Out of the four innings in the series, R Ashwin has claimed Stokes' wicket on three occasions and ten times overall. Here's how netizens trolled Stokes.

Meanwhile, the India vs England 3rd Test will commence on February 24 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Test is one of the most-anticipated games of India's home season, primarily for two reasons. It will not only be India's annual pink-ball Test but also the first game to be played at the newly-constructed world's largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. The live streaming of the India vs England 3rd Test will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

Ben Stokes features in RR list of retained players 2021

Rajasthan Royals seem to have made the most significant change in its squad ahead of the auction as it announced that it has released captain Steve Smith. While the reason is unknown yet, it has been speculated that the ouster might be due to the Australian's poor performance in the previous edition where the team finished last on the points table. The franchise announced that Sanju Samson would lead the side in 2021 and it also roped in former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara as the team's Director of Cricket.

RR list of retained players 2021

Sanju Samson (Captain), Manan Vohra, David Miller, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye.

