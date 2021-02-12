Stuart Broad Makes Fun Of Ben Stokes For Playing Warzone Before 2nd Test In Chennai

England outplayed India in the first Test match in Chennai by 227 runs to go 1-0 up in the four-match series. England’s tour of India will now proceed with the second Test of the itinerary, scheduled to commence from Saturday, February 13 onwards at the same venue. A day prior to the India vs England 2nd Test, English all-rounder Ben Stokes was seen having a fun time playing a battle royale video game ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’.

Ben Stokes plays Call of Duty: Warzone a day before 2nd Test, watch video

Stuart Broad leaves response to Ben Stokes’ video game session

On Friday, February 12, Ben Stokes took to Twitter and shared a 14-second video of himself playing Call of Duty: Warzone. Interestingly, his senior teammate Stuart Broad took note of his tweet and left a hilarious response in the comments section. Here is a look at Broad’s hysterical reply to Ben Stokes.

That’s a definite “lie down & press save” at the end... 😂 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 12, 2021

India vs England 2nd Test updates

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently announced a 12-man squad for the upcoming India vs England 2nd Test match in Chennai. According to the ECB report, captain Joe Root will confirm the playing XI at the time of the toss. Jofra Archer, who played the first Test, has been excluded from the squad after receiving an injection on his right elbow.

Archer’s absence might prompt skipper Root to include veteran pacer Stuart Broad into their line-up. All-rounder Moeen Ali was also included in the 12-man squad by the ECB. Here is a look at the entire English squad for the upcoming India vs England 2nd Test match.

We have named a 12-strong squad for the second Test against India starting tomorrow 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 12, 2021

India vs England tour so far

England defeated India in the first Test on the back of a majestic double ton by skipper Joe Root. Seasoned fast bowler James Anderson starred on Day 5 with crucial wickets as the hosts were folded out for just 192 in their unsuccessful run-chase.

England players celebrate win

A great team effort to start the series and a special 100th test match for @root66. Time to recover and get ready to go again on Saturday 🙌🏏 pic.twitter.com/Pjllw7kocM — James Anderson (@jimmy9) February 10, 2021

India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England 2nd Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and England Cricket.

Image source: ECB Twitter

