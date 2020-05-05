Dinesh Karthik Wants IPL 2020 To Happen For Getting To Work With McCullum, Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik wants the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to take place which will give him a chance to work with new coach Brendon McCullum. The wicketkeeper-batsman spoke about the same during while speaking on Espncricinfo One on One #Workfromhome programme amidst the India lockdown. Dinesh Karthik has previously worked with Brendon McCullum when both of them played together for Gujarat Lions previously.

Dinesh Karthik reveals why he wants IPL 2020 to take place

During the interview, Dinesh Karthik said that in every generation, there is a cricketer who changes the face of cricket and he feels that Brendon McCullum did that in the 2015 World Cup. He said that Brendon Mccullum is an inspiring person and showed the world how to play the game really fair, really hard and in an enjoyable manner. He further said that McCullum and Eoin Morgan are the two people he genuinely wants to rub shoulders with as it will help him learn so much from these two people.

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik shares his thought on leading KKR side

Dinesh Karthik has been leading the KKR side for the past two seasons following the departure of Gautam Gambhir. Speaking about his journey with KKR so far, Dinesh Karthik said that KKR without a doubt is the best franchise he has played for and he is also honoured to have to led this team. He further said that as a captain, he needs to do something special and help them win the title, something which has been eluding the franchise since 2014.

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik to continue leading KKR

Dinesh Karthik, who was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2018 edition, would have been leading KKR at present for the third straight season. During the IPL 2020 trading window, the Tamil Nadu player was retained by the KKR franchise for ₹7.4 crore (US$1 million) for IPL 2020 season. However, the chance to lead KKR in the IPL 2020 took a backseat after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially postponed the IPL 2020 tournament due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the country.

(IMAGE: KKR/ TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS / INSTAGRAM)