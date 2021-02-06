Ben Stokes Says England Are Not Thinking Of An Overnight Declaration In Their 1st Innings

Despite posting a mammoth score of 555/8 against India on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, England all-rounder Ben Stokes said that visitors are in no mood of declaring their innings overnight and that they can bat for another hour on Day 3.

Stokes scored a vital 82 while batting in the middle-order and his blistering knock included 10 boundaries and three maximums.

'Bat for another hour tomorrow': Ben Stokes

"No thoughts of what so ever of declaration tonight. We can bat for another hour tomorrow. We did not look to survive out there but we also looked to be positive the way we scored," Stokes said in a virtual press conference after the conclusion of play on day 2.

At the same time, the middle-order batsman also reckons that the wicket will deteriorate from here and it will not be an easy task to bowl out the hosts in both innings.

"A lot of hard work will be required from the bowlers. Generally, wickets do not get any better out here in India especially when the heat plays. It gonna get dryer, it is gonna break-up and it is gonna deteriorate. Just because we have gone out there and scored some big first-innings runs does not give us the right to bowl them out twice like we hope to do. We know we still gotta a lot of hard work to do as a bowling unit. It is tough to take 20 wickets," the 2019 World Cup winner added.

Joe Root's double century puts England on top in 1st innings

The elegant number three batsman has led his team from the front by batting responsibly after the visitors won the toss and decided to bat first. Even though, he did look a bit uncomfortable when he started, it was just a matter of time before he brought his A-game forward once he was set as the 30-year-old toyed around with Team India's famed bowling attack.

Root, who is featuring in his 100th Test match for England was rewarded for his grit & determination as he notched up his fifth double-century in the longest format. He was eventually dismissed for 218 after being trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Shahbaz Nadeem.

England are 555/8 at stumps on Day 2.

