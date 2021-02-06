Jos Buttler Misjudges Ishant Sharma's Length On Day 2, Off Stump Nearly Goes For A Walk

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has not had a good outing with the ball in hand in the ongoing first Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the wicket has been batsmen-friendly on the first two days of the contest. However, he has so far succeeded in registering a couple of scalps and one of them happened to be the prized wicket of Jos Buttler.

However, it was the manner in which the English wicket-keeper batsman was dismissed that stood out the most.

Jos Buttler cluelessly leaves the ball

It happened in the 170th over of England's first innings. On the second delivery, the tall speedster bowled one outside the off-stump which was a bit widish, as well as the ball, came back inside sharply after pitching. Nonetheless, as the length seemed to be over the stumps, Buttler decided to leave it. But, it turned out to be a big mistake as his furniture was disturbed and the off stump almost went for a walk.

READ: Rishabh Pant Suffers Brain Fade Moment Behind The Stumps On Day 2 Of Chennai Test

The video of this bizarre dismissal was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Sharma has so far picked up two wickets by conceding 52 runs from his 27 overs at an economy rate of 1.93.

READ: IPL: Rajasthan Urge Ben Stokes To Slow Down After His Blistering Knock In Chennai Test

Joe Root's double century puts England on top in 1st innings

The elegant number three batsman has led his team from the front by batting responsibly after the visitors won the toss and decided to bat first. Even though, he did look a bit uncomfortable when he started, it was just a matter of time before he brought his A-game forward once he was set as the 30-year-old toyed around with Team India's famed bowling attack.

Root, who is featuring in his 100th Test match for England was rewarded for his grit & determination as he notched up his fifth double-century in the longest format. He was eventually dismissed for 218 after being trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Shahbaz Nadeem.

England are 555/8 at stumps on Day 2.

READ: 'Sachin Is An Emotion': Sreesanth Hails Tendulkar For Inspiring Boys To Play For India

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.