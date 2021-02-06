Rishabh Pant Suffers Brain Fade Moment Behind The Stumps On Day 2 Of Chennai Test

Youngster Rishabh Pant's strategy of blabbering from behind the stumps usually pays off. However, it backfired miserably on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match against England that is being played in Chennai's Chepauk Stadium.

'Funny moment'

The English batsmen were making merry on a perfect batting track on Day 2 and since the bowlers were unable to provide breakthroughs for the team, Pant decided to take the matter into his own hands by chirping from behind the wickets in order to distract the batsmen and induce them into making mistakes. Nonetheless, the Delhi cricketer had to lick his own wounds in the end.

The incident happened in the 151st over of England's first innings that was bowled by veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

On the third delivery, the offie had bowled a full toss on the legs as Pope attempted to take him to the cleaners. But, the ball took the leading edge of his bat and flew over the keeper's head leaving him completely clueless as he kept on looking for the ball. The ball was had raced away past the keeper and slips as Rohit Sharma was seen chasing it.

The video of this hilarious incident was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Joe Root's double century puts England on top in 1st innings

The elegant number three batsman has led his team from the front by batting responsibly after the visitors won the toss and decided to bat first. Even though, he did look a bit uncomfortable when he started, it was just a matter of time before he brought his A-game forward once he was set as the 30-year-old toyed around with Team India's famed bowling attack.

Root, who is featuring in his 100th Test match for England was rewarded for his grit & determination as he notched up his fifth double-century in the longest format. He was eventually dismissed for 218 after being trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Shahbaz Nadeem.

England are 555/8 at stumps on Day 2.

