Ben Stokes Says England Found A 'gem' In Opener Rory Burns, Compares Him With Cook

England's Test opener Rory Burns has had a good run with the bat so far this year since he was picked up for the Ashes, as he continued to hold the fort at the top for England. With an average of 61.33, Rory Burns showcased his abilities as a Test batsman in the series against New Zealand. England's vice-skipper Ben Stokes revealed that Rory Burns was much like one England's finest openers and skipper Alastair Cook in terms of his technique and the way he went about the game. Ben Stokes went on to describe Rory Burns as a 'gem' and predicted him to have a bright future.

Stokes sees a huge future for Rory Burns

Speaking to a broadcaster, Ben Stokes compared Rory Burns to former England skipper Alastair Cook and explained the similarities that he had observed between both the openers. England, who have not found a viable top-order line-up since the departure of Cook and Strauss might have finally found their answer in the form of Burns. Ben Stokes claimed that Rory Burns had got everything to be a successful Test opener for England and also revealed that when he first saw Burns train during Sri Lanka's tour, he was mighty impressed with him and had immediately thought that Burns would become a fine batsman one dya.

James Anderson makes a comeback

James Anderson, who has been England's most successful bowler in red-ball cricket has been named in the English squad for the South African tour. Anderson had last played a Test match in August against arch-rivals Australia in Ashes 2019. In fact, after bowling four overs, the veteran pacer had to leave the field after he struggled to bowl due to some uneasiness on his leg. He could not bowl in the entire contest and was later ruled out of the series after sustaining a right calf tear. Apart from Anderson, Jonny Bairstow has also been roped in the Test squad while Mark Wood, who had suffered an injury on the left knee as well as a side strain will also be making a comeback. Seamer Saqib Mahmood, who was a part of the squad during the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand has not been selected for the upcoming tour. Here is England's 17-member Test squad for the South Africa tour:

Joe Root, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Matt Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

