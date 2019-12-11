AU-A-W VS IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

India A Women will play against Australia A Women in the first ODI of their upcoming 3-match series in Australia. The match will be played on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 5.30 AM (IST). Let us look at the match preview, top picks, Dream11 and other details for the match.

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Match Preview

India A Women are on a tour to Australia for three ODIs followed by three T20s. India A had recently won the 2019 Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The tournament was played between India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh in Sri Lanka.

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Match Schedule

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Date: December 12, 2019

Time: 5.30 AM (IST)

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Top Picks

Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar bagged four wickets each in the Asia Cup final. Tanusree Sarkar's 47 and Simran Bahadur's 34 had helped India post 175 for 9 in 50 overs in the final. Heather Graham and Tahlia McGrath will look to score for their side. While Molly Strano has been phenomenal with her bowling spells.

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Squads

India: Prativa Rana, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanusree Sarkar, Simran Bahadur, Devika Vaidya (c), Manali Dakshini, Tanuja Kanwar

Australia: Tahlia McGrath, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Josephine Dooley, Molly Strano, Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Devika Vaidya

Vice-captain: Molly Strano

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween

Batsmen: Tanusree Sarkar, Simean Bahadur, Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath

All Rounders: Manali Dakshini, Samantha Bates

Bowlers: Devika Vaidya, Tanuja Kanwar, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction

India A Women are likely to win the match against Australia A Women.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.