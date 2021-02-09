Ben Stokes Stuns Virat Kohli With An Unplayable Delivery As Off Stump Goes For A Walk

Ben Stokes bowled a beautiful delivery to get rid of Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Day 5 of the first Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Kohli was looking set in the middle and just when it looked like he would pull off something special to save the Test match for India, Stokes made a tremendous impact to send the batting megastar back to the pavilion.

Kohli misses, Stokes hits

This happened during the 55th over of India's second innings. On the third delivery, the medium-pacer bowled a length delivery around the off-stump which eventually stayed low after pitching. Virat tried to defend the ball but it went past his defence and ended up shattering the off stump. The English team started celebrating in delight and Virat Kohli who was India's last hope had no choice but to take a long walk back to the pavilion.

The video of the Indian captain's dismissal was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

English bowlers run through India's famed batting line-up

Day 5 started with young opener Shubman Gill dealing in boundaries despite losing number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. He notched up yet another important half-century and looked set for a big score.

However, when veteran pacer James Anderson was introduced into the attack, he ensured that the hosts were in a spot of bother straightaway as he castled Gill (50), and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (0) in his very first over with reverse swing.

Skipper Kohli waged a lone battle as India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Nonetheless, once he was cleaned up by Stokes for a fighting 72, it was only a matter of time before the English bowlers ran through Team India's lower-order as they were bundled out for just 192.

Thus, the visitors ended up drawing first blood in the four-match series by registering a convincing 227-run win. England Test skipper Joe Root was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding double-century (218) in the first innings.

