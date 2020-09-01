Ben Stokes' IPL 2020 Participation Cast In Doubt After All-rounder Skips Australia Series

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the Australia series after having left midway of the Pakistan Test series in order to return to New Zealand for family reasons. The New Zealand-born player claimed recently that he had no choice but to leave after learning about his father's health. The player opted out of the limited-overs series against Australia to aid his ailing father, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Ben Stokes IPL participation in doubt?

As a result, it casts huge doubt on Ben Stokes' availability for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) competition, in which he will represent the Rajasthan Royals. Speaking to Weekend Herald, the English cricketer admitted to have not found sleep for a week and being unable to focus on cricket, making him mentally fragile and emotional. Given the situation, it does look very likely that Ben Stokes would prefer and would want to be with his family for the longest period is these trying times rather than fly to the United Arab Emirates to take part in the T20 extravaganza.

However, Rajasthan Royals are yet to comment on the situation but are said to be keeping a close eye and following the developments. Should the player not be able to make it, the club would be planning for alternatives. The player is a destructive batsman and an effective fast bowler and in case he is unable to make it, it would be a huge loss for the Royals.

England Vs Australia 2020: Players to miss the first week of IPL 2020?

England and Australia's players are likely to miss the first week's action of the IPL 2020 due to the quarantine guidelines in the UAE courtesy their late arrival. Rajasthan Royals had earlier traded ex-captain Ajinkya Rahane to the Delhi Capitals and re-appointed Steve Smith to take over as the team's leader. With Ben Stokes unlikely to play, the Rajasthan Royals squad members including Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Tom Curran will travel to UAE only on September 17 to join the squad as they are in England to play a bilateral series between Australia and England. This leaves the Royals with David Miller, Oshane Thomas and Andrew Tye to choose from, for their opening encounters.

Safety a concern: CSK batsman Suresh Raina pulls out of IPL

Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL 2020 and returned home last week and has said nothing is more important for him than his family. This decision was taken after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, tested positive for coronavirus recently.

Suresh Raina's loss could be a huge blow for Chennai Super Kings as the left-hand batsman has been a vital cog of the team. He is the first high-profile player to exit from the IPL 2020.

Image Credits: AP