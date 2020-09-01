IPL 2020: Josh Hazlewood Struggles To Focus On England Series After CSK COVID-19 Fiasco

Ahead of Australia's tour of England, which will consist of three T20is and three one-day internationals, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood recently said that he is a bit concerned about the outbreak of coronavirus at the Chennai Super Kings training camp in Dubai. The 29-year-old was picked up by the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for his base price of ₹2 crores for the 2020 edition of the league.

He also said that his focus at the moment was on the national side's tour of England and that he would make a decision regarding the IPL closer to the start of the series. He was also confident about travelling to England, saying any kinks in their COVID-19 protocols must have been ironed out by now, as England have hosted both West Indies and Pakistan without any incidents as of now.

Chennai Super Kings' COVID-19 woes continue

Despite stringent social distancing requirements and continuous testing, 13 CSK personnel, including two players, i.e. Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaekwad tested positive for the coronavirus and have been isolated. The affected have been isolated and will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day long quarantine period and return two negative COVID-19 tests in order to be allowed back into the bio bubble.

Raina's exit from the side

To make matters worse, senior player and vice-captain Suresh Raina has also left the side amidst speculations of a rift with senior management. After a tweet from the CSK Twitter handle stating that Raina would not be participating in the IPL this year due to personal reasons, reports have surfaced that the veteran batsman may have left the side due to dissatisfaction over his hotel room and the conditions surrounding this year's IPL. Initial reports had pinned his departure on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the team.

Josh Hazlewood's IPL history

Josh Hazlewood was first picked up the Mumbai Indians for their squad in 2014 but did not play. He was retained for the 2015 season as well but pulled out due to a heavy summer schedule. He was replaced by Colin Munro.

Hazlewood could follow fellow Australian pacer Kane Richardson in missing out on the IPL. Richardson, who was expected to play for RCB, is expecting his first child back in Australia and as a result, he has been replaced by another Australian, leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Image Source: AP